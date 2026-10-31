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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'This Country Won't Remain Silent’: Prakash Raj Urges People To Join ‘Chalo Dilli’ March Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

'This Country Won't Remain Silent’: Prakash Raj Urges People To Join ‘Chalo Dilli’ March Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Prakash Raj has backed the INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ march on November 1, urging people to join the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and SIR.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Prakash Raj urged joining INDIA bloc's Delhi protest.
  • March demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal, electoral reforms.
  • Protest addresses alleged electoral roll irregularities, safeguarding democracy.
  • Rahul Gandhi shared protest details for Ramlila Maidan march.

Actor Prakash Raj has urged people to join the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest march in the national capital on November 1. In a post, he announced his participation and called on citizens to raise their voices against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The march will demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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Prakash Raj Urges Citizens To Join 'Chalo Dilli' March

Prakash Raj began his video with a song, changing its lyrics to take a swipe at alleged vote theft. He sang, "Chura liya hai tumne mere vote ko, nahi chodunga..."

He then announced the protest, saying, "I have an important announcement to make. Tomorrow, we have a massive protest march in Delhi. All the youngsters, whether it is Neha Bora, Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroaches, and several organisations led by the INDIA Alliance and Rahul Gandhi, are coming together."

'This Country Won't Remain Silent'

Calling it a peaceful demonstration, the actor said the march would seek the removal of Gyanesh Kumar and the withdrawal of SIR. He added, "We are holding a peaceful protest march demanding the removal of Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of SIR. This is a movement where only patriots are allowed. All patriots must come forward to save the Constitution, save democracy and protect our right to vote."

Urging people to participate in large numbers, Prakash Raj said, "please come in large numbers. It is important to tell these vote thieves that this country will not remain silent. We will reclaim our right to vote and our democracy."

Confirming that he would attend the march, he concluded, "We will meet tomorrow in Delhi and save our democracy. See you tomorrow. Jai Hind!"

ALSO READ: Sanjay Gupta Passes Away At 59 After Suffering Head Injury At Home

Rahul Gandhi Shares Details Of Delhi Protest

The INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Dilli’ march will take place at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. The demonstration is being organised to protest alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the march would begin at noon from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction before proceeding to Ramlila Maidan. He shared the route and other details during an ‘Ask Me’ session on Instagram.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the 'Chalo Dilli' protest march?

The protest demands the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. It aims to raise voices against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and save democracy.

Who is organizing the 'Chalo Dilli' protest march?

The INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, along with actor Prakash Raj and several organizations, is organizing the 'Chalo Dilli' protest. Prakash Raj has urged citizens to join.

When and where will the 'Chalo Dilli' protest march take place?

The 'Chalo Dilli' march will occur on November 1 in Delhi. It will begin at noon from the Minto Road–Connaught Place junction before proceeding to Ramlila Maidan.

Why does Prakash Raj want people to join the protest?

Prakash Raj wants people to join to raise their voices against alleged vote theft and irregularities in electoral rolls. He views it as a movement for patriots to save the Constitution and democracy.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prakash Raj Rahul Gandhi INDIA BLOC SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar' : Rahul Gandhi Chalo Dilli March
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