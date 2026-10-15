Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pal praised 'Hanuman Ansh'; gained fame winning Laughter Challenge.

Sunil Pal often makes headlines, and he is known for his candid statements. The comedian is in the news once again. In a recent interview with ABP LIVE, Sunil Pal looked back on his struggle and his journey from riches to rags, and spoke openly on several issues.

Worked At A Tea Stall, Spent Nights On The Footpath

Sunil Pal's struggle story is deeply inspiring. Born in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, he faced many hardships while carving out an identity in the world of comedy. He came to Mumbai in 1995 to fulfil his dreams. In the interview, he said he battled financial hardship in the early days.

To make ends meet, he worked at a tea stall. At times, he had to spend nights on the footpath. He sold newspapers and even drove an auto-rickshaw. Despite these hardships, he never gave up on his dream of doing comedy and kept working hard.

Sunil Pal Lashes Out At Comedians Including Samay Raina

When asked why there is so much abuse and foul language in comedy these days, he said, "Today's comedians use filthy language. It is not just Samay Raina, there are other comedians too. They have no limits. In the race for shortcuts, they end up being nobody. We have countless words, but these people only want to use filthy language. The youth falls into depression. All the influencers have gone mad. They don't understand which direction to take."

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Sunil Pal Praises 'Hanuman Ansh'

Praising 'Hanuman Ansh', Sunil Pal said, "The film 'Hanuman Ansh' was made for Rs 2 crore and has earned Rs 500 crore. I think it will even earn Rs 1,000 crore. It is one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood. It has no abuse and no item number. It is a clean story of our country, based on reality. Making such films today takes courage. The audience is also ready to watch such films."

Sunil Pal's Big Claim On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Sunil Pal recently appeared on Netflix's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia also featured as guests in the episode. Sunil Pal has now claimed that his episode got the highest TRP of any episode on Netflix. He said, "My silence has more TRP than what you say. One should understand emotions. The show was fixed and pre-planned. I had understood it from the beginning." Sunil Pal also said that the makers invited Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia to keep them in the limelight and to boost the show's TRP and viewership.

Gained Recognition By Winning 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'

Sunil Pal is an Indian comedian, actor and stand-up comedian who has made a distinct mark in the industry with his comic timing and humorous style. He began his career with stand-up comedy and became a household name in 2005 by winning the reality show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. After this win, he got opportunities in films and television.

Films He Has Worked In

He has also appeared in films such as 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Apna Sapna Money Money', 'Bombay To Goa' and 'Crazy 4'. In 2010, he wrote and directed the film 'Bhavnaon Ko Samjho', which featured 51 stand-up comedians. He has also entertained audiences through TV shows and live comedy performances.