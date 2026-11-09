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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'They Knew I'd Have A Lot Of Money': Kumar Sanu Opens Up About Underworld Threats After ‘Aashiqui'

'They Knew I'd Have A Lot Of Money': Kumar Sanu Opens Up About Underworld Threats After ‘Aashiqui'

Kumar Sanu recalls facing underworld threats in the 1990s and explains how his singing helped him handle the situation without paying money.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kumar Sanu faced underworld threats during 90s career peak.
  • He handled threats by engaging gangsters as his fans.
  • Sanu recently recorded 'Suniyo Zara' with Udit Narayan.
  • He learned song details only at the recording studio.

Playback singer Kumar Sanu has recalled facing threats from the underworld during the peak of his career in the 1990s. The veteran singer said his popularity after Aashiqui made him a target, as people knew he was earning well. However, rather than paying money, he used his singing and personal interactions to handle the situation.

Speaking to IANS at his residence in Andheri West, Mumbai, during the promotions of his latest song Suniyo Zara, recorded with Udit Narayan, Sanu explained how his music helped him deal with the threats.

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Kumar Sanu Says His Singing Helped Him Handle Underworld Threats

Recalling the incidents, the singer said he did face threats but managed to deal with them because even those making the threats enjoyed his songs. He explained that his popularity grew significantly after Aashiqui, making people aware of his success and financial standing.

He told IANS, “I did face a threat. Not that I didn't face a threat. But I tackled it beautifully. That is because of my singing. Be it a gangster or any other threat, they also liked my songs a lot. After ‘Aashiqui’, there was a time when everyone knew that I had become a star. They knew I would have a lot of money”.

Sanu said he chose to speak to those involved personally, reminding them that they were also fans of his music. According to him, they responded positively and asked him to continue singing without worrying.

“But when I talked to them personally, I explained to them. I told them, ‘You are my fan. You listen to my songs’. They accepted it. They said, ‘No, no, no. You don’t worry. You just keep on singing’. I handled it well. I didn't have to pay money for it. I didn't have to do anything. But I tackled them with my singing. Your talent never betrays you. It gave me success in this too. I was saved”, he added.

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Kumar Sanu Reveals How He Was Paired With Udit Narayan For ‘Suniyo Zara’

During the same interaction, Sanu also spoke about recording Suniyo Zara with Udit Narayan. He revealed that he hadn't been told who would be singing alongside him or which actor the song was intended for before reaching the recording studio.

The singer said a music producer had approached him to lend his voice to a track, and he agreed without knowing the finer details. It was only at the recording room that he learnt the song was being composed for the film Suryaa.

He earlier told IANS, “Actually, I didn't know which actor I was singing for or who was singing with me. I didn't know that. So what happened was that the music producer asked me if I would like to lend my voice to a song, and I said yes. So I went and found out that a song was being composed for this year's film ‘Suryaa’”.

When he asked who else was part of the track, the producer told him that Udit Narayan and another singer would be involved.

“I asked him, ‘So, who is singing with me?’. He said, ‘Udit sir was singing and another guy was singing’”, he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Kumar Sanu face threats from the underworld during his career?

Yes, Kumar Sanu faced threats from the underworld in the 1990s. His popularity after 'Aashiqui' made him a target due to his perceived financial success.

How did Kumar Sanu deal with the underworld threats?

He handled the threats using his singing and personal interactions. He reminded those involved that they were his fans, and they responded positively, asking him to continue singing.

Did Kumar Sanu pay money to resolve the underworld threats?

No, Kumar Sanu did not pay money to resolve the threats. He used his talent and personal appeal, explaining to them that they were his fans.

With whom did Kumar Sanu record his latest song

Kumar Sanu recorded his latest song, 'Suniyo Zara,' with fellow singer Udit Narayan. The song is intended for the film 'Suryaa'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kumar Sanu Aashiqui Udit Narayan Suniyo Zara
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