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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘They Decide Who The Audience Hates’: Shehzaada Dhami’s Dig At Reality Shows Amid ScoutOp-Love Gill Row

‘They Decide Who The Audience Hates’: Shehzaada Dhami’s Dig At Reality Shows Amid ScoutOp-Love Gill Row

Shehzaada Dhami has seemingly taken a dig at Bigg Boss 20, alleging that reality shows manipulate contestants’ images for TRPs and warning participants about reputational risks.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Shehzaada Dhami criticized reality television's selective editing.
  • He alleged manipulation for TRPs, twisting contestants' actions.
  • Dhami warned aspiring participants about reputation damage and images.
  • Remarks followed Bigg Boss 20, recalling his prior stint.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzaada Dhami has shared a pointed message about reality television, seemingly taking a dig at Bigg Boss 20. In a series of Instagram Stories, the actor alleged that reality shows can shape contestants’ public images through selective editing and narratives designed to boost television rating points (TRPs). Although he did not name a particular programme, his comments come amid the ongoing controversy involving ScoutOp and Love Gill on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Dhami, who previously participated in Bigg Boss 18, also warned aspiring contestants about the potential impact of reality television on their reputations.

Shehzaada Dhami’s Cryptic Post On Reality Shows

Dhami took to Instagram Stories to caution people against allowing reality television to influence how others perceive them. He wrote, “Never let a reality show become the reason people misunderstand your reality.”

The actor went on to allege that producers can shape the way contestants are presented to viewers, claiming that shows sometimes prioritise ratings over fair representation. He wrote that reality shows “manipulate your image, twist your actions, and create a narrative that serves their TRPs.”

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Dhami also questioned the motive behind such alleged practices, writing, “They'll decide what the audience sees, what they believe, and who they hate,” before asking, “And for what? A few extra TRPs.” While Dhami did not directly mention Bigg Boss 20, his remarks appeared amid the show's ongoing controversy involving ScoutOp and Love Gill.

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Shehzaada Dhami Warns Aspiring Contestants

Dhami also urged people considering reality television to understand how editing can affect their public image. He wrote, “Remember, you might be entering a reality show, but you're playing a game where they control the narrative, the edits, and sometimes even the perception of your character.”

 

‘They Decide Who The Audience Hates’: Shehzaada Dhami’s Dig At Reality Shows Amid ScoutOp-Love Gill Row

He further suggested that contestants risk damaging their reputations while the programmes benefit from the controversy. His message urged aspiring participants not to let their identities become a source of entertainment or allow their stories to be misrepresented.

Shehzaada Dhami’s Bigg Boss 18 Stint

Dhami became widely known for playing Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before entering Bigg Boss 18. His time on the reality show was marked by heated exchanges with fellow contestants Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal.

He also faced criticism over a remark concerning contestant Chum Darang’s Arunachal Pradesh heritage. Dhami was eventually evicted after spending nearly a month in the house. His latest comments have renewed attention on his experience with reality television, although he has not explicitly confirmed that his post was directed at Bigg Boss 20.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shehzaada Dhami's main concern regarding reality television?

He alleges that reality shows manipulate contestants' images and actions through selective editing to create narratives that boost TRPs. He warns against letting shows define one's reality.

Why did Shehzaada Dhami share his views on reality shows at this time?

His comments come amidst the ongoing controversy involving ScoutOp and Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20. He also aimed to caution aspiring contestants about the potential impact on their reputations.

What advice does Shehzaada Dhami give to aspiring reality TV contestants?

He advises them to understand how editing can affect their public image. He warns against allowing their identities to become mere entertainment or their stories to be misrepresented.

Has Shehzaada Dhami ever participated in a reality show himself?

Yes, Shehzaada Dhami participated in Bigg Boss 18. His time on the show was marked by heated exchanges and criticism over a remark he made.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 28 Oct 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Bigg Boss 18 ScoutOP Reality Show Controversy Bigg Boss 20 Reality Shows Love Gill Shehzaada Dhami TRP Manipulation
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