Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzaada Dhami has shared a pointed message about reality television, seemingly taking a dig at Bigg Boss 20. In a series of Instagram Stories, the actor alleged that reality shows can shape contestants’ public images through selective editing and narratives designed to boost television rating points (TRPs). Although he did not name a particular programme, his comments come amid the ongoing controversy involving ScoutOp and Love Gill on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Dhami, who previously participated in Bigg Boss 18, also warned aspiring contestants about the potential impact of reality television on their reputations.

Shehzaada Dhami’s Cryptic Post On Reality Shows

Dhami took to Instagram Stories to caution people against allowing reality television to influence how others perceive them. He wrote, “Never let a reality show become the reason people misunderstand your reality.”

The actor went on to allege that producers can shape the way contestants are presented to viewers, claiming that shows sometimes prioritise ratings over fair representation. He wrote that reality shows “manipulate your image, twist your actions, and create a narrative that serves their TRPs.”

ALSO READ | BP Singh Last Rites: CID Cast Mourns Producer, Daya Carries Bier As Shivaji Satam Pays Tribute

Dhami also questioned the motive behind such alleged practices, writing, “They'll decide what the audience sees, what they believe, and who they hate,” before asking, “And for what? A few extra TRPs.” While Dhami did not directly mention Bigg Boss 20, his remarks appeared amid the show's ongoing controversy involving ScoutOp and Love Gill.

ALSO READ | Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Completes 10 Years: Karan Johar Reveals Film Was Inspired By His Own Heartbreaks

Shehzaada Dhami Warns Aspiring Contestants

Dhami also urged people considering reality television to understand how editing can affect their public image. He wrote, “Remember, you might be entering a reality show, but you're playing a game where they control the narrative, the edits, and sometimes even the perception of your character.”

He further suggested that contestants risk damaging their reputations while the programmes benefit from the controversy. His message urged aspiring participants not to let their identities become a source of entertainment or allow their stories to be misrepresented.

Shehzaada Dhami’s Bigg Boss 18 Stint

Dhami became widely known for playing Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai before entering Bigg Boss 18. His time on the reality show was marked by heated exchanges with fellow contestants Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal.

He also faced criticism over a remark concerning contestant Chum Darang’s Arunachal Pradesh heritage. Dhami was eventually evicted after spending nearly a month in the house. His latest comments have renewed attention on his experience with reality television, although he has not explicitly confirmed that his post was directed at Bigg Boss 20.