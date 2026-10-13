'They Are Just Losers’: Richa Chadha Slams Trolls For Body-Shaming Katrina Kaif

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Katrina Kaif herself advises ignoring social media criticism for self-worth.

Richa Chadha has come out in support of Katrina Kaif after the actress faced body-shaming on social media following her first public appearance since becoming a mother. Richa condemned the trolling, saying that women should not pay attention to comments about their bodies and should instead focus on their own journeys.

Richa Chadha Calls Out Trolls Targeting Katrina Kaif

In an interview with India Today, Richa spoke about the respect actresses receive within the film industry for balancing motherhood and their professional careers. Citing Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji and Sonali Bendre as examples, she said the industry has been respectful towards women who continue working after having children. Richa also criticised people who use social media anonymity to target celebrities and make insulting remarks about their appearance.

She questioned why people believe that commenting on the bodies of successful actresses such as Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai would improve their own lives.

She said, "See, I don't think women should listen to anybody commenting on their body. Industry is very respectful of women who have babies and who have careers. All the fantastic actresses from Madhuri to Juhi Chawla to Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre. I don't think it's the industry."

She further added, "It's the common man of India who is ugly and balding and has a disgusting paunch who thinks that commenting on Katrina Kaif or Aishwarya Rai is somehow making his life better. It's so funny. I find it really useless and I honestly do think that it deserves much less space even in media discourse."

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Richa Chadha Says Online Trolls Deserve To Be Ignored

Richa further argued that social media has emboldened people to leave anonymous comments targeting celebrities, including women who have achieved significant success in their careers. Defending the film industry, she said such behaviour should not be given unnecessary attention. She also suggested that the media should avoid repeatedly highlighting derogatory remarks about women's appearances.

Richa said, "Industry is not like this. It's common people who have been emboldened by the anonymity of social media. Who think that they have hit the jackpot by leaving anonymous comments. They are beggars in their lives. But they think that they can talk about people who are like Miss World and Miss Universe. Like we owe them something. That's not how the world works. They are just losers and they deserve to be ignored."

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Katrina Kaif On Dealing With Body-Shaming And Online Criticism

Katrina has also spoken about the importance of not allowing social media criticism to affect one's self-worth. At a recent event in the UK, the actress discussed how constantly trying to meet other people's expectations can make it difficult to make personal decisions and move forward in life.

She said, "I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth. If we start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life."

She further emphasised the importance of self-confidence, adding, "There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times when you have to be your own biggest cheerleader."