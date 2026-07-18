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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesThe Odyssey Creates History In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer To Become Nolan's Biggest Opener

The Odyssey Creates History In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer To Become Nolan's Biggest Opener

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has recorded the biggest opening of his career in India, surpassing Oppenheimer with an estimated Rs 17.40 crore net on Day 1. Here's the full box office report.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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  • English version led collections with Rs13.75 crore net.

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited epic The Odyssey has made a spectacular start at the Indian box office. The film, which arrived in cinemas on Friday, July 17 has delivered Nolan's biggest opening in India, surpassing the first-day earnings of his previous blockbuster Oppenheimer. Following the massive success of Oppenheimer, expectations were sky-high for Nolan's latest cinematic spectacle. The excitement among Indian audiences was clearly visible, with theatres witnessing strong footfall on the opening day.

The Odyssey Earns Rs17.40 Crore On Day One In India

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 17.40 crore net in India on its opening day through 8,413 shows. The film's total gross collection in the country stood at around Rs 20.76 crore.

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The film benefited from strong advance bookings, which helped it achieve a powerful opening across major markets. The response reflects Nolan's growing popularity among Indian moviegoers, especially after the success of Oppenheimer.

Nolan's Biggest Indian Opener, Beats Oppenheimer Record

In terms of language-wise collections, the English version led the box office with Rs 13.75 crore net on day one. The Hindi dubbed version earned Rs 1.90 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.10 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 65 lakh to the opening-day total.

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With its Rs 17.40 crore opening, The Odyssey has officially surpassed Oppenheimer's first-day collection of Rs 14.5 crore in India, becoming Christopher Nolan's biggest opening film in the country.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that The Odyssey is not part of an existing franchise. The strong numbers highlight Nolan's immense fan following in India and set the stage for a promising weekend ahead at the box office.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which language version of The Odyssey earned the most on its opening day in India?

The English version led the box office with Rs13.75 crore net on day one. The Hindi dubbed version earned Rs1.90 crore, while Telugu and Tamil versions contributed lesser amounts.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer Matt Damon The Odyssey The Odyssey Box Office The Odyssey Day 1 Box Office Collection
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