The Odyssey Creates History In India, Surpasses Oppenheimer To Become Nolan's Biggest Opener

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom English version led collections with Rs13.75 crore net.

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited epic The Odyssey has made a spectacular start at the Indian box office. The film, which arrived in cinemas on Friday, July 17 has delivered Nolan's biggest opening in India, surpassing the first-day earnings of his previous blockbuster Oppenheimer. Following the massive success of Oppenheimer, expectations were sky-high for Nolan's latest cinematic spectacle. The excitement among Indian audiences was clearly visible, with theatres witnessing strong footfall on the opening day.

The Odyssey Earns Rs17.40 Crore On Day One In India

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 17.40 crore net in India on its opening day through 8,413 shows. The film's total gross collection in the country stood at around Rs 20.76 crore.

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The film benefited from strong advance bookings, which helped it achieve a powerful opening across major markets. The response reflects Nolan's growing popularity among Indian moviegoers, especially after the success of Oppenheimer.

Nolan's Biggest Indian Opener, Beats Oppenheimer Record

In terms of language-wise collections, the English version led the box office with Rs 13.75 crore net on day one. The Hindi dubbed version earned Rs 1.90 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.10 crore. The Tamil version contributed Rs 65 lakh to the opening-day total.

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With its Rs 17.40 crore opening, The Odyssey has officially surpassed Oppenheimer's first-day collection of Rs 14.5 crore in India, becoming Christopher Nolan's biggest opening film in the country.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that The Odyssey is not part of an existing franchise. The strong numbers highlight Nolan's immense fan following in India and set the stage for a promising weekend ahead at the box office.