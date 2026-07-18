The India Story Trailer Out: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Wage War Against 'Slow Poison'

The trailer of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress has been released, offering a glimpse into a social drama that explores the consequences of pesticide farming. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film follows a story rooted in loss, justice and accountability as it examines the long-term impact of toxic chemicals on people and the environment. Combining courtroom proceedings with an emotional family narrative, the trailer presents a subject that affects millions while focusing on those determined to expose the truth. Directed by Chettan DK, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 24 across multiple languages.

Trailer Focuses On Human Cost

The two-minute and 35-second trailer begins with Shreyas Talpade's character mourning the death of his seven-year-old daughter after a battle with cancer. As the story progresses, it links the tragedy to the widespread use of pesticides, suggesting how prolonged exposure to harmful chemicals can lead to devastating health consequences.

The trailer also features several disturbing incidents that highlight the scale of the crisis, while placing ordinary families at the centre of the narrative. The film blends personal struggles with a larger social issue, setting the stage for a courtroom battle over responsibility and justice.

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Kajal Aggarwal Leads The Legal Fight

Kajal Aggarwal plays a lawyer determined to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable. Her character takes on powerful forces while fighting for justice on behalf of the affected families.

Speaking about the project, Kajal Aggarwal said, "Being part of The India Story has been an incredibly meaningful experience. My character stands up for truth despite overwhelming odds, and that spirit is what makes this film so special. I hope the trailer connects with audiences and leaves them eager to witness this powerful story on the big screen."

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Shreyas Talpade also spoke about the film, saying the story is about "an ordinary man against an extraordinary challenge, driven by hope and determination."

Release Date And Team Behind The Film

The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24 and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, taking its message to audiences across the country.

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With its focus on pesticide-related health concerns, emotional storytelling, and courtroom drama, The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress aims to bring an important public issue to the forefront when it arrives in cinemas later this month.