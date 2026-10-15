Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Video premieres

It explores Muhammad Ali's rise, challenges, cultural impact.

Authorized series features Jaalen Best as legendary boxing icon.

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for The Greatest, an authorised scripted series based on the life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. Starring Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay, who later became known as Muhammad Ali, the eight-episode series will premiere on November 4, 2026, with all episodes available to stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the series explores Ali’s rise from a young man in Louisville, Kentucky, to one of the most influential figures in boxing and global culture.

What The Trailer Of ‘The Greatest’ Reveals

The official trailer follows Ali’s journey from his early years as Cassius Clay to his transformation into a heavyweight champion and cultural icon. It focuses on the personal, professional and political challenges he faced, both inside and outside the boxing ring, as he fought to define his identity and beliefs.

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Set against a changing America, the series looks beyond Ali’s victories and defeats to explore the experiences that shaped him. The story also examines his life away from the spotlight, presenting him as a son, husband, father and brother alongside his celebrated sporting career.

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Jaalen Best Leads The Cast Of ‘The Greatest’

Jaalen Best plays Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali in the series. The supporting cast includes Omari Hardwick as Ali’s father, Cassius Clay Sr., Dana Gourrier as his mother, Odessa ‘Bird’ Clay, and Kai Parham as his brother, Rudy Clay. Amin Joseph plays boxer Sonny Liston, Giovanni Ribisi portrays Ali’s trainer Angelo Dundee, and Michael Ealy appears as Malcolm X.

Ben Watkins created the series and serves as its showrunner and executive producer. Ali’s wife, Lonnie Ali, is also an executive producer, with the project described as the first authorised scripted series chronicling the boxing legend’s life.

The production brings together Ben Watkins’ Blue Monday Productions, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment and Grace: A Storytelling Company.

Muhammad Ali’s Journey From Cassius Clay To A Global Icon

Born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1942, Ali became one of the most celebrated heavyweight boxers in history. He won an Olympic gold medal at the 1960 Rome Games before defeating Sonny Liston in 1964 to become world heavyweight champion.

That same year, following his conversion to Islam, he announced that he would be known as Muhammad Ali rather than by his birth name. His refusal to be drafted into the US military during the Vietnam War, citing his opposition to the conflict, led to a conviction for draft evasion and the loss of his boxing titles. The conviction was later overturned by the US Supreme Court.

Ali continued to influence sport and public life long after his biggest fights. He disclosed in 1984 that he had Parkinson’s syndrome and died in June 2016 at the age of 74.

The Greatest will revisit the defining moments of his life while examining the convictions and personal experiences behind his public image. All eight episodes will be available on Prime Video from November 4, 2026.