The Chainsmokers India Tour 2026: Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru Shows Announced For December

‘The Chainsmokers’ are all set to return to India for a three-day tour in December as they are set to headline the Sunburn Festival 2026.

The electronic duo’s song “Closer” turns 10 this year. The Grammy Award-winners will be returning to India and tour across Mumbai on December 18, Delhi on December 19, and Bengaluru on December 20.

As part of the tour, the Mumbai leg will see the duo headline Sunburn Festival 2026 at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, marking a new chapter for the festival.

The Chainsmokers started out by releasing remixes of songs by indie artists. They achieved a breakthrough with their 2014 song "#Selfie", which became a top-twenty single in several countries.

They have won a Grammy Award, two American Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and nine iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Their debut EP, Bouquet, was released in October 2015 and featured the single "Roses", which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. "Don't Let Me Down" became their first top-five single on the Billboard chart and won the Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording at the 59th awards ceremony.

Their single "Closer", featuring American singer-songwriter Halsey, became their first number-one single on the Billboard chart.

The duo's second EP, Collage, was released in November 2016. Their debut studio album, Memories...Do Not Open, was released in April 2017 was with two hit singles “Paris" and "Something Just Like This".

Their second album, Sick Boy and third was World War Joy. So Far So Good, their fourth studio album, was released in 2022. Their fifth studio album, Summertime Friends followed in October 2023. In 2024, the duo released their third EP, No Hard Feelings.

Commenting on the announcement, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, "There are very few artists whose music instantly transports people back to a specific phase of their lives and The Chainsmokers are absolutely one of them. For Indian millennials and Gen Z, their songs became part of core youth culture moments over the last decade.”

“We understand the emotional excitement fans have around witnessing them live again, especially at a time when nostalgia and shared cultural experiences are driving fan communities globally. Our vision is to create large-scale cultural moments where music, fandom, production and community come together in a way that reflects the scale of what young India wants from live entertainment today."

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