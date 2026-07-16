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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'The Agenda Must Go On': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Kunal Kamra Amid Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike

'The Agenda Must Go On': Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slams Kunal Kamra Amid Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike

Devoleena Bhattacharjee criticised Kunal Kamra over his controversial remarks during Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, accusing him of exploiting the protest for personal agendas.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee criticized comedian Kunal Kamra over controversial remarks.
  • Kamra's Maa Sita reference at protest sparked widespread backlash.
  • Bhattacharjee accused exploiting Wangchuk's hunger strike for personal agendas.
  • Sonam Wangchuk's 18-day hunger strike demands educational reforms.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has criticised comedian Kunal Kamra after his remarks during social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike sparked controversy online. Kamra’s statement, which referenced Maa Sita, quickly went viral on social media, prompting strong reactions. Devoleena responded by sharing a sharply worded post, accusing people of using the protest to further their own agendas.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Hits Out at Kunal Kamra

As Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike continues to dominate conversations on social media, many users have expressed concern over his deteriorating health. At the same time, others have accused certain individuals of trying to gain attention from the protest.

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Reacting to the situation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a post on X, criticising Kunal Kamra. She wrote:

"This is what taking advantage of a situation looks like. Even if something happens to Sonam Wangchuk, the agenda must continue. We all know who benefited from Anna Hazare’s movement. Whether students gain anything from this hunger strike or not, these people will certainly benefit. If you truly care, end his hunger strike somehow, make sure he eats, and then sit in protest yourselves."

Kunal Kamra’s Statement Triggers Backlash

Along with her post, Devoleena also shared a video of Kunal Kamra in which he made a controversial remark referring to Maa Sita.

In the video, Kamra said:

"Taking Sita’s husband's name while working for Nita’s husband."

The clip spread rapidly across social media, with many users criticising the comedian over the statement.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Enters 18th Day

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike for several days, raising concerns over the NEET UG paper leak, the education system and examination-related issues. He has also been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the report, Wangchuk has now completed nearly 18 days of fasting. During this period, he has reportedly lost more than 8 kg in weight and is no longer able to stand. While many people on social media continue to express concern for his health, others have been accused of using the protest for their own interests.

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Devoleena Bhattacharjee Is Known for Speaking Her Mind

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of Indian television’s well-known actresses, best recognised for her role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also won praise for her outspoken personality during her appearance on Bigg Boss 13.

The actress frequently shares her views on social and political issues through social media. Her candid opinions often attract attention and regularly become a topic of public discussion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Devoleena Bhattacharjee criticize Kunal Kamra?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee criticized Kunal Kamra for his controversial remarks referencing Maa Sita during Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. She accused people of using the protest to further their own agendas.

What statement made by Kunal Kamra sparked controversy?

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike is focused on the NEET UG paper leak, education system issues, and demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He has been fasting for 18 days.

What is Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike about?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a television actress recognized for her role in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and her outspoken personality on 'Bigg Boss 13'. She frequently shares her views on social and political issues.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Kunal Kamra Sonam Wangchuk
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