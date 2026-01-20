‘That’s Why Pawan Kalyan Left Me?’ Renu Desai Responds Sharply To Online Abuse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor and activist Renu Desai found herself at the centre of controversy following a press conference in Hyderabad that was originally meant to address the growing concern around street dog bites. What began as an awareness-driven interaction soon escalated into a tense and emotional episode, after comments from attendees and online trolls shifted the spotlight from the issue at hand to her personal life.

The press meet, held at the Press Club of Hyderabad on Monday, was also attended by actor Rashmi Gautam and director Sashi Kiran Tikka. As discussions progressed, Desai became visibly distressed when a man in the audience allegedly attempted to confront her physically. The situation was diffused by security personnel, but the moment triggered a sharp reaction from Desai, portions of which later circulated widely on social media.

Renu Desai Questions Selective Outrage Over Dog Bites

During the interaction, Desai drew attention to what she described as selective public outrage. Comparing dog bite incidents with other preventable causes of death, she said, “There are lakhs of people dying due to mosquito bites; do their lives not hold value? A little child I know died of dengue. Only a life lost due to a dog bite is the only one that matters? I am talking to all the dog haters here. Why are you being so selective?”

She further broadened the discussion to societal apathy towards various forms of violence and negligence. “You don’t care about human lives; you just hate dogs. People and children get raped and murdered every day, where is your humanity then? There will be people who rape and molest small children, even near your homes. People die due to not wearing helmets, but who protests for that?” she said.

Desai also questioned the idea of collective blame, adding, “Are we murdering all men because a few rape and kill? So would you want to kill all dogs?”

Heated Moment at Press Meet Sparks Clarification

The confrontation intensified when Desai addressed the man who had approached her aggressively. “Ask that man how many lives he has saved. How many children has this old man saved? Ask him not to open his mouth here,” she shouted.

After claims emerged that she had argued with a journalist, Desai issued a clarification video on Instagram. “I did not scream at a media person. Wrong thumbnails are being made on this. A random 55-year-old guy walked into the press conference and started shouting at me. And he was coming onto the stage to hit me or something like that. The security and other volunteers had to hold him. That’s why I got so angry at him, I am not shouting at Press,” she explained.

Actor Slams Trolls Dragging Her Family Into Debate

Desai also used the platform to address personal attacks aimed at her family, particularly references to her former marriage with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and their children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. Expressing anguish over the comments, she said, “I have seen some comments on my way home. How correct is it to comment on my personal life? You’re saying that’s why Pawan Kalyan left me, that I am cranky. Do I get any money while fighting for street dogs? I am not even fighting for them; I am fighting for human life.”

She added, “You even said I would learn a lesson if my children died from dog bites. Why would you say that? I am a mother who knows the value of life.”

Following the backlash, Desai disabled comments on her post to prevent further trolling. The actor reiterated that her advocacy stems from compassion for human life, not personal gain.