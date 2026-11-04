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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'That Is The Intention': Sai Pallavi Reacts After Foreign Podcast Host Admits Thinking Ravana Was The Hero Of 'Ramayana'

'That Is The Intention': Sai Pallavi Reacts After Foreign Podcast Host Admits Thinking Ravana Was The Hero Of 'Ramayana'

A foreign podcast host mistook Yash's Ravana for the hero of 'Ramayana'. Reacting to this, Sai Pallavi clarified that establishing the antagonist first was an entirely intentional storytelling choice.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
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  • Yash emphasized Lord Rama's enduring legacy, measured life approach.

The promotional campaign for Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated mythological epic Ramayana is currently in full swing ahead of its worldwide theatrical release. The lead cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, have been actively participating in interviews to discuss their characters. During a recent interaction on the Straw Hat Goofy podcast, a fascinating observation from the foreign host prompted the actors to delve into the narrative structure of the film. The host surprisingly admitted that he initially mistook Yash's portrayal of Ravana for the protagonist of the story based on his introduction, prompting an insightful explanation from Sai Pallavi.

The Host's Initial Impression

The conversation took an engaging turn when the podcast host told Yash about his first impression of the character. Admitting his unfamiliarity with the source material, the host stated, “Watching you in this film, especially because I wasn't familiar with how the story begins, I initially thought you were the protagonist. I didn't realise you were playing the antagonist.”

Also Read: Amrita Arora Reacts To Ozempic, Mounjaro Rumours After Losing 14 Kg: ‘I Let People Say What They Want’

He further pointed out that the film effectively establishes relatable motivations for its characters, particularly regarding Ravana's protective instinct towards his sister. The host elaborated, “Even towards the end of the film, when you go to war and kidnap Sai's character because of what happened to your sister, I can understand that reaction. You feel that if someone comes after your sister, you would do the same. It becomes a war. You can understand why everyone is doing what they are doing because they care about someone. They all have their own code.”

Sai Pallavi Explains The Intent

Addressing the host's observation, Sai Pallavi clarified that beginning the film with Ravana's arc was a calculated decision. She explained, “That is the intention. In the Ramayana, when evil rises, Vishnu takes an avatar. It is not as though Vishnu is already present, looking for someone to defeat. He takes an avatar only when there is a dire need to do so and comes to teach evil a lesson. So, the story had to begin with Ravana's introduction, showing how he started his journey and eventually became who he was”.

Yash On Rama's Enduring Legacy

Adding immense depth to the discussion, Yash shifted the focus to Lord Rama, emphasising the profound life lessons audiences should take away from the film. “More than playing this role or talking about Ravana, I want to talk about Rama, Lord Rama. We have all known the Ramayana since childhood, and I had my own understanding of it. But as children, we tend to remember the larger-than-life elements, such as what Rama did or Hanuman, who is another important character in the second part”.

The actor expressed his admiration for Rama's measured approach to conflict. “I was amazed by the smaller things about Lord Rama. There is a reason everybody worships him and remembers him even after thousands of years. It is the way he approaches life. Life throws different situations at you, and I was amazed by how he responds to them.”

Also Read: 'Ramayana: Part 2' Postponed To 2028; Producer Namit Malhotra Hints At Potential Trilogy

Contrasting his own character's reactive behaviour with Rama's composure, Yash concluded, “As you just said, if something happens to my sister, I would naturally want to react in a certain way. But look at the way Rama responds. There is a scene where he speaks to Jatayu, the bird. I don't want to reveal too much, but if you watch that scene, you will understand what I mean. The way he speaks shows that he is completely present in that moment. He doesn't get carried away by what has happened in the past. He doesn't carry that baggage forward and always positively looks at things”.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a second part planned for the 'Ramayana' film?

Yes, 'Ramayana: Part 2' has been postponed to 2028. The producer also hinted at a potential trilogy for the epic.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana Yash Sai Pallavi Straw Hat Goofy
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