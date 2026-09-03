Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong performed. Anutin sang while Wong accompanied him on guitar.
Thailand PM Anutin And Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Jam To Beatles, Bob Dylan Songs In Bangkok: WATCH
Thailand PM Anutin Charnvirakul sang Beatles' 'Let It Be' and Bob Dylan's 'Blowin’ in the Wind' while Singapore PM Lawrence Wong played guitar at a dinner in Bangkok.
- Thai, Singapore PMs performed songs during official dinner.
- Anutin sang, Wong played guitar; Beatles, Dylan hits.
- The informal moment followed significant bilateral leaders' retreat.
- Performance highlighted friendly ties and went viral online.
Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong swapped diplomacy for music in Bangkok, performing well-known songs by The Beatles and Bob Dylan during an official dinner. The unusual performance came as the leaders met for the Thailand-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, combining formal discussions with a viral moment between the two prime ministers.
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Anutin, Lawrence Wong perform Beatles And Bob Dylan Songs
During the dinner hosted by Anutin and his wife at Government House, the Thai prime minister took the microphone for two songs, while Wong accompanied him on guitar.
The pair performed "Let It Be" by The Beatles and "Blowin' In the Wind" by Bob Dylan, creating a notably informal atmosphere during the official gathering.
A video shared online captured the performance, showing Anutin singing as Wong played guitar. The two leaders also appeared to harmonise during the musical exchange.
Thailand’s prime minister sang “Let It Be” and “Blowin’ in the Wind” as Singapore’s prime minister played guitar. pic.twitter.com/cUshZrRneT— распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) September 2, 2026
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Viral Moment Follows Thailand-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat
The performance took place on September 2, 2026, during a dinner hosted in honour of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife, who were in Thailand as government guests for the 5th Thailand-Singapore Leaders' Retreat.
The retreat marked the first Thailand-Singapore leaders’ meeting of its kind in 11 years. Discussions between the two sides covered food security, energy, the digital economy, defence and supply chains, followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding.
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Against that formal backdrop, the acoustic performance offered a lighter glimpse of the relationship between the two leaders.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who performed music at the official dinner in Bangkok?
What songs did the leaders perform?
They performed
When and where did this musical performance take place?
The performance happened on September 2, 2026, during an official dinner hosted by Anutin and his wife at Government House in Bangkok.
What was the purpose of the Thailand-Singapore Leaders' Retreat?
The retreat involved discussions on food security, energy, the digital economy, defence, and supply chains. It also resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding.