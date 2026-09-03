Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thai, Singapore PMs performed songs during official dinner.

Anutin sang, Wong played guitar; Beatles, Dylan hits.

The informal moment followed significant bilateral leaders' retreat.

Performance highlighted friendly ties and went viral online.

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong swapped diplomacy for music in Bangkok, performing well-known songs by The Beatles and Bob Dylan during an official dinner. The unusual performance came as the leaders met for the Thailand-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, combining formal discussions with a viral moment between the two prime ministers.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz Responds To Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan And Vishal's Comments; Calls Them 'TV Industry Aunties, Uncles'

Anutin, Lawrence Wong perform Beatles And Bob Dylan Songs

During the dinner hosted by Anutin and his wife at Government House, the Thai prime minister took the microphone for two songs, while Wong accompanied him on guitar.

The pair performed "Let It Be" by The Beatles and "Blowin' In the Wind" by Bob Dylan, creating a notably informal atmosphere during the official gathering.

A video shared online captured the performance, showing Anutin singing as Wong played guitar. The two leaders also appeared to harmonise during the musical exchange.

Thailand’s prime minister sang “Let It Be” and “Blowin’ in the Wind” as Singapore’s prime minister played guitar. pic.twitter.com/cUshZrRneT — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) September 2, 2026

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Series Trailer OUT: The Trio, Hogwarts, Quidditch And Philosopher’s Stone Take Centre Stage

Viral Moment Follows Thailand-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat

The performance took place on September 2, 2026, during a dinner hosted in honour of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife, who were in Thailand as government guests for the 5th Thailand-Singapore Leaders' Retreat.

The retreat marked the first Thailand-Singapore leaders’ meeting of its kind in 11 years. Discussions between the two sides covered food security, energy, the digital economy, defence and supply chains, followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Wong (@lawrencewongst)

Against that formal backdrop, the acoustic performance offered a lighter glimpse of the relationship between the two leaders.