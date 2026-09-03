India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesThailand PM Anutin And Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Jam To Beatles, Bob Dylan Songs In Bangkok: WATCH

Thailand PM Anutin And Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Jam To Beatles, Bob Dylan Songs In Bangkok: WATCH

Thailand PM Anutin Charnvirakul sang Beatles' 'Let It Be' and Bob Dylan's 'Blowin’ in the Wind' while Singapore PM Lawrence Wong played guitar at a dinner in Bangkok.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thai, Singapore PMs performed songs during official dinner.
  • Anutin sang, Wong played guitar; Beatles, Dylan hits.
  • The informal moment followed significant bilateral leaders' retreat.
  • Performance highlighted friendly ties and went viral online.

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong swapped diplomacy for music in Bangkok, performing well-known songs by The Beatles and Bob Dylan during an official dinner. The unusual performance came as the leaders met for the Thailand-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, combining formal discussions with a viral moment between the two prime ministers.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz Responds To Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan And Vishal's Comments; Calls Them 'TV Industry Aunties, Uncles'

Anutin, Lawrence Wong perform Beatles And Bob Dylan Songs

During the dinner hosted by Anutin and his wife at Government House, the Thai prime minister took the microphone for two songs, while Wong accompanied him on guitar.

The pair performed "Let It Be" by The Beatles and "Blowin' In the Wind" by Bob Dylan, creating a notably informal atmosphere during the official gathering.

A video shared online captured the performance, showing Anutin singing as Wong played guitar. The two leaders also appeared to harmonise during the musical exchange.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter Series Trailer OUT: The Trio, Hogwarts, Quidditch And Philosopher’s Stone Take Centre Stage

Viral Moment Follows Thailand-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat

The performance took place on September 2, 2026, during a dinner hosted in honour of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife, who were in Thailand as government guests for the 5th Thailand-Singapore Leaders' Retreat.

The retreat marked the first Thailand-Singapore leaders’ meeting of its kind in 11 years. Discussions between the two sides covered food security, energy, the digital economy, defence and supply chains, followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lawrence Wong (@lawrencewongst)

Against that formal backdrop, the acoustic performance offered a lighter glimpse of the relationship between the two leaders.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who performed music at the official dinner in Bangkok?

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong performed. Anutin sang while Wong accompanied him on guitar.

What songs did the leaders perform?

They performed

When and where did this musical performance take place?

The performance happened on September 2, 2026, during an official dinner hosted by Anutin and his wife at Government House in Bangkok.

What was the purpose of the Thailand-Singapore Leaders' Retreat?

The retreat involved discussions on food security, energy, the digital economy, defence, and supply chains. It also resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Sep 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Bob Dylan Singapore Pm Beatles Thailand PM Lawrence Wong Anutin Charnvirakul
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Thailand PM Anutin And Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Jam To Beatles, Bob Dylan Songs In Bangkok: WATCH
Thailand PM Anutin And Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Jam To Beatles, Bob Dylan Songs In Bangkok: WATCH
Celebrities
Asim Riaz Responds To Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan And Vishal's Comments; Calls Them 'TV Industry Aunties, Uncles'
Asim Riaz Responds To Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan And Vishal's Comments; Calls Them 'TV Industry Aunties, Uncles'
Celebrities
ABP Exclusive| Hrithik Roshan Leases Office Space At Rs 7.30 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai; 5% Annual Escalation Clause
ABP Exclusive| Hrithik Roshan Leases Office Space At Rs 7.30 Lakh Per Month In Mumbai
Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Praises ‘Hanuman Ansh’ As Makers Confirm Sequel; Calls It ‘Satsang’ Of Neem Karoli Baba
Kangana Ranaut Praises ‘Hanuman Ansh’ As Makers Confirm Sequel; Calls It ‘Satsang’ Of Neem Karoli Baba
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: ED Report Puts CMO Under Scanner Over Alleged Bribery, Transfer-Posting Network
Haryana News: Para Commando Drill Turns Risky as Boat Engine Fails, Two Soldiers Missing in Yamuna
Ayodhya News: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Today, First CEO Pick Expected From Three Final Names
Punjab-ED Row: Punjab Police Sends Detailed Reply to Enforcement Directorate
J&K News: BJP, National Conference Protest on Jobs, Power Rates and Statehood Demand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget