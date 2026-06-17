TCA Issues Legal Notices To Vijay Deverakonda, Mohammed Siraj And Others Over TG20 League

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TCA issued legal notices to actors, cricketers over TG20 League.

Notices allege HCA conducts league business without BCCI approval.

TCA warns of potential bans, HCA recognition revocation.

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has issued legal notices to film actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh, along with cricketers Tilak Varma, Ambati Rayudu, and Mohammed Siraj, over their involvement in the TG20 League.

TCA Issues Legal Notices

The notices allege that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is conducting commercial operations with corporate companies without approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Promoting the TG20 League - which the TCA claims lacks BCCI authorisation - constitutes a punishable offence, according to the notice.

Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) issues legal notices to film actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh, as well as cricketers Tilak Varma, Ambati Rayudu, and Mohd Siraj.



The notice states that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is conducting business with corporate… — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2026

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As reported by Telugu 360, collecting funds and organising commercial cricket operations under an unauthorised banner also fundamentally misleads corporate partners and cricket fans.

TCA Staged Protest In Hyderabad

Earlier, TCA staged a protest at Indira Park in Hyderabad against what it termed the illegal conduct surrounding the TG20 League on the same day the HCA held its player auction in the city.

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TCA General Secretary Guruva Reddy invoked specific HCA rules to back the association’s stance, telling Telangana Today that Rule 28 places the responsibility of electing the Governing Council squarely with the HCA General Body through a formal election.

“Furthermore, under Rule 30, the HCA Governing Council must obtain written permission from the BCCI. Without following any of these rules, a self-proclaimed Governing Council is deceiving the public by claiming they have BCCI permission when they do not,” he was quoted by the outlet as saying.

Reddy further warned of serious consequences for all parties involved. “As a consequence, under Rule 31, the recognition of the HCA can be revoked, and participating players, officials, and organisations can face bans. This Rule 31 would also apply to prominent players like Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj.”

Both actors named in the notice remain focused on their film commitments. Vijay Deverakonda is deep into filming Rahul Sankrityan’s historical action epic Ranabaali, which is slated for theatrical release on September 11.

Venkatesh is on the sets of Trivikram's Adarsha Kutumbam and is set to follow it up with an Anil Ravipudi directorial.