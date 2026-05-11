Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTelugu Actor Bharath Kanth Dies In Hyderabad Road Accident; Ashu Reddy Expresses Shock, Grief For 'Best Friend'

Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth Dies In Hyderabad Road Accident; Ashu Reddy Expresses Shock, Grief For 'Best Friend'

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth, 31, died in a road accident on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road on May 10. Actor Ashu Reddy mourned her best friend's passing on social media.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 May 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Ashu Reddy expressed deep personal grief online.

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth passed away on May 10 after a road accident on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad. He was 31. Another person was also killed in the same accident. According to news agency ANI, Bharath’s car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit Number 12 on the ORR late at night. Police registered a case and shifted both bodies for post-mortem examination. The other victim was identified as YouTuber G Sai Trilok. Adibatla Police confirmed the incident and said an investigation is currently underway.

The news of his death spread quickly on social media, with many from the Telugu film industry expressing grief over his sudden death.

Telugu Actor Dies In ORR Crash, Ashu Reddy Reacts

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant and actor Ashu Reddy was among the first to share her grief publicly. She described Bharath as more than just a friend. In an Instagram Reel, she put together a collection of goofy, candid pictures the two had taken over the years.

Along with the post, she wrote an emotional note describing him as someone who was close to her.  "This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now."

"I never thought I would post something that will never reach you," she further added. 

Her emotional note further read, "Until I SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. You are alive to me, BHARATH KANTH, my best friend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashu Reddy❤️ (@ashu_uuu)

READ MORE | Sunil Pal Says He Felt ‘Targeted’ On Kapil Sharma’s Show; Claims His Jokes Were Edited, Samay Raina Was Favoured

'I Lost My Best Friend'

On her Instagram Stories, Ashu shared the very first selfie she had taken with Bharath. "MAY 10th, 2026. I lost my best friend, my family!! Bharath, I WILL MISS YOU EVERYDAY. You are alive to me," she wrote with it.

She also reposted a note that read, "Life can flip in a second. One phone call, one diagnosis, one unexpected moment and everything changes. Nothing is guaranteed. Not time. Not health. Not the people you love. So love louder. Appreciate deeper. Because what feels normal today could be something you pray for tomorrow."

READ MORE | Elvish Yadav Receives Death Threat, Rs 10 Crore Extortion Demand On WhatsApp From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang; FIR Registered

Police said investigations into the circumstances of the accident are still ongoing.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of the investigation into the accident?

The Adibatla Police confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is currently underway. Bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad Road Accident Bhrath Kanth Ashu Reddy Instagram
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth Dies In Hyderabad Road Accident; Ashu Reddy Expresses Shock, Grief For 'Best Friend'
Telugu Actor Bharath Kanth Dies In Hyderabad Road Accident; Ashu Reddy Expresses Shock, Grief For 'Best Friend'
Celebrities
Sunil Pal Says He Felt ‘Targeted’ On Kapil Sharma’s Show; Claims His Jokes Were Edited, Samay Raina Was Favoured
Sunil Pal Says He Felt ‘Targeted’ On Kapil Sharma’s Show; Claims His Jokes Were Edited, Samay Raina Was Favoured
Celebrities
Elvish Yadav Receives Death Threat, Rs 10 Crore Extortion Demand On WhatsApp From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang; FIR Registered
Elvish Yadav Receives Death Threat, Rs 10 Crore Extortion Demand On WhatsApp From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang; FIR Registered
Celebrities
'If You Harass My Fans…': Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Khalistan Protest Row At Canada Concert
'If You Harass My Fans…': Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Khalistan Protest Row At Canada Concert
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Accused Produced in Bengal Court Under Tight Security
Breaking: CM Suvendu Adhikari Clears Ayushman Bharat, Bengal Border Fencing Push
Economic Alert: India Urges Economic Caution as Gold Buying Debate Sparks Mixed Response in Markets
Breaking: Govt Reviews West Asia Crisis, Assures Adequate LNG and PNG Supply Amid Rising Global Tensions
Breaking: PM Modi Links Pokhran Nuclear Tests With India’s Spiritual Strength at Somnath Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget