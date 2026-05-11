Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Ashu Reddy expressed deep personal grief online.

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth passed away on May 10 after a road accident on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad. He was 31. Another person was also killed in the same accident. According to news agency ANI, Bharath’s car collided with the rear of a truck near Exit Number 12 on the ORR late at night. Police registered a case and shifted both bodies for post-mortem examination. The other victim was identified as YouTuber G Sai Trilok. Adibatla Police confirmed the incident and said an investigation is currently underway.

The news of his death spread quickly on social media, with many from the Telugu film industry expressing grief over his sudden death.

Telugu Actor Dies In ORR Crash, Ashu Reddy Reacts

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant and actor Ashu Reddy was among the first to share her grief publicly. She described Bharath as more than just a friend. In an Instagram Reel, she put together a collection of goofy, candid pictures the two had taken over the years.

Along with the post, she wrote an emotional note describing him as someone who was close to her. "This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now."

"I never thought I would post something that will never reach you," she further added.

Her emotional note further read, "Until I SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. You are alive to me, BHARATH KANTH, my best friend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashu Reddy❤️ (@ashu_uuu)

READ MORE | Sunil Pal Says He Felt ‘Targeted’ On Kapil Sharma’s Show; Claims His Jokes Were Edited, Samay Raina Was Favoured

'I Lost My Best Friend'

On her Instagram Stories, Ashu shared the very first selfie she had taken with Bharath. "MAY 10th, 2026. I lost my best friend, my family!! Bharath, I WILL MISS YOU EVERYDAY. You are alive to me," she wrote with it.

She also reposted a note that read, "Life can flip in a second. One phone call, one diagnosis, one unexpected moment and everything changes. Nothing is guaranteed. Not time. Not health. Not the people you love. So love louder. Appreciate deeper. Because what feels normal today could be something you pray for tomorrow."

READ MORE | Elvish Yadav Receives Death Threat, Rs 10 Crore Extortion Demand On WhatsApp From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang; FIR Registered

Police said investigations into the circumstances of the accident are still ongoing.