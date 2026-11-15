Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash may wed on Desi Bling.

Instagram page reported wedding; no official confirmation yet.

Karan proposed to Tejasswi earlier on Netflix's Desi Bling.

Couple currently filming in Dubai for Desi Bling season.

Television's popular couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash may have another big moment coming up on screen. The actors, who began dating after meeting on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021, recently took their relationship forward when Karan proposed to Tejasswi on Netflix's reality show Desi Bling. Now, a fresh report has sparked speculation that the two could get married during the show's second season. An Instagram page named National Reporter has claimed that the couple is planning a wedding on the Netflix series. However, neither the actors nor the streaming platform has confirmed the news.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Wedding Rumours

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship has often drawn attention, particularly whenever reports about their wedding plans have surfaced. The latest buzz comes after an Instagram page named National Reporter claimed that the couple could tie the knot on Desi Bling Season 2.

The report has fuelled speculation among fans, but there is no official announcement confirming that a wedding is being planned for the show. Neither Karan nor Tejasswi nor Netflix has commented on the claim so far.

The couple is reportedly in Dubai for the filming of the upcoming season. The first season of Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, featured entrepreneurs Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan and Sana Sajan, along with Tabinda Sanpal, Pamala Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza and astrologer Janvee Gaur.

Karan's Proposal To Tejasswi On Desi Bling

Karan recently proposed to Tejasswi on Desi Bling, giving fans a special moment from their relationship. The proposal came after the couple had been together for several years, having first met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Their relationship has remained in the spotlight since the reality show, with fans popularly referring to them as 'TejRan'. Karan's proposal added to the excitement around their future, while the latest wedding claim has prompted fresh questions about whether they will take the next step on camera.

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Karan And Tejasswi's Recent Work

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3. Karan was paired with Elvish Yadav, while Tejasswi appeared alongside Arjun Bijlani. Tejasswi also served as a mentor on the digital reality and gaming show Playground Season 5. Her team won the championship, with contestant Madhuja Ghoshal taking home the winner's trophy.

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For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether the couple's wedding will feature in the second season of Desi Bling.