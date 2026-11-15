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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Tie The Knot On Netflix's Desi Bling 2? Here's What We Know

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Tie The Knot On Netflix's Desi Bling 2? Here's What We Know

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash may reportedly get married on Desi Bling Season 2 after their on-screen proposal, but neither the couple nor Netflix has confirmed the wedding plans.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash may wed on Desi Bling.
  • Instagram page reported wedding; no official confirmation yet.
  • Karan proposed to Tejasswi earlier on Netflix's Desi Bling.
  • Couple currently filming in Dubai for Desi Bling season.

Television's popular couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash may have another big moment coming up on screen. The actors, who began dating after meeting on Bigg Boss 15 in 2021, recently took their relationship forward when Karan proposed to Tejasswi on Netflix's reality show Desi Bling. Now, a fresh report has sparked speculation that the two could get married during the show's second season. An Instagram page named National Reporter has claimed that the couple is planning a wedding on the Netflix series. However, neither the actors nor the streaming platform has confirmed the news.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Wedding Rumours

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship has often drawn attention, particularly whenever reports about their wedding plans have surfaced. The latest buzz comes after an Instagram page named National Reporter claimed that the couple could tie the knot on Desi Bling Season 2.

 

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Tie The Knot On Netflix's Desi Bling 2? Here's What We Know

The report has fuelled speculation among fans, but there is no official announcement confirming that a wedding is being planned for the show. Neither Karan nor Tejasswi nor Netflix has commented on the claim so far.

The couple is reportedly in Dubai for the filming of the upcoming season. The first season of Desi Bling, a spin-off of Dubai Bling, featured entrepreneurs Rizwan Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Adel Sajan and Sana Sajan, along with Tabinda Sanpal, Pamala Serena, Dyuti Parruck, Iryna Kinakh, Alizey Mirza, Lailli Mirza and astrologer Janvee Gaur.

Karan's Proposal To Tejasswi On Desi Bling

Karan recently proposed to Tejasswi on Desi Bling, giving fans a special moment from their relationship. The proposal came after the couple had been together for several years, having first met inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Their relationship has remained in the spotlight since the reality show, with fans popularly referring to them as 'TejRan'. Karan's proposal added to the excitement around their future, while the latest wedding claim has prompted fresh questions about whether they will take the next step on camera.

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Karan And Tejasswi's Recent Work

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Season 3. Karan was paired with Elvish Yadav, while Tejasswi appeared alongside Arjun Bijlani. Tejasswi also served as a mentor on the digital reality and gaming show Playground Season 5. Her team won the championship, with contestant Madhuja Ghoshal taking home the winner's trophy.

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For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether the couple's wedding will feature in the second season of Desi Bling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash getting married on Desi Bling Season 2?

Rumors suggest they might, following a claim by an Instagram page named National Reporter. However, neither the couple nor Netflix has confirmed these reports, so fans await an official announcement.

Where did the rumors about Karan and Tejasswi's wedding on Desi Bling originate?

The speculation began after an Instagram page called National Reporter claimed the couple is planning a wedding on the Netflix series. This report has not been officially confirmed by any parties involved.

Has the rumored wedding between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash been confirmed?

No, there has been no official confirmation. Neither Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, nor Netflix has commented on the claims made by an Instagram page.

What significant event did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share on Desi Bling recently?

Karan Kundrra recently proposed to Tejasswi Prakash on the reality show Desi Bling. This special moment added to the excitement surrounding their relationship.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Netflix TejRan Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Wedding Karan Kundrra Proposal Desi Bling Season 2 Tejasswi Prakash Wedding Rumours
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