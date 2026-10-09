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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTej Pratap Yadav Says 'Rise And Fall 2' TRP Increased Because Of Him, Calls Himself 'Best, Unique' | WATCH

Tej Pratap Yadav Says 'Rise And Fall 2' TRP Increased Because Of Him, Calls Himself 'Best, Unique' | WATCH

After his elimination from Rise and Fall 2, Tej Pratap Yadav returned to Patna and called himself the show’s best and most unique contestant.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tej Pratap Yadav returned to Patna after reality show elimination.
  • He declared himself show's unique and best participant.
  • Yadav acknowledged his presence significantly boosted show's TRP.
  • Political and legal duties necessitated his reality show departure.

After being eliminated from the popular reality show "Rise and Fall 2," Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav arrived in Patna. He shared his experiences on the show and spoke about it in his own unique style. Tej Pratap described himself as the show's "unique" and best contestant. He said that whether the show continues after his departure or not, he wants it to continue.

Tej Pratap Yadav said that his experience on the show was very good. He said that he learned and saw a lot while there. Regarding his role on the show, Tej Pratap said, "I would just say that the show should go on. Whether it continues after I leave or not, it should go on." In his own way, he described himself as unique and said that he was the best.

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Asked If His Presence Increased The Show’s TRP, He Said, “That’s Right”

When Tej Pratap was told that his participation in the show had increased its TRP, he acknowledged this in his own way. He said, "That's true." This statement has further fueled discussions about his popularity on the show.

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Citing Political And Legal Responsibilities

Tej Pratap said that the show was a very different experience for him. He said that it gave him the opportunity to see and learn many new things. However, due to political and legal responsibilities, he had to decide to leave the show.

Did Not Say Much On Rohini Acharya's Arrival In Patna

Tej Pratap didn't say much when asked about Rohini Acharya's visit to his house. He gave a brief reply, "It's good that she's here." Following his exit from the show, Tej Pratap's political work and plans are now in the news.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Tej Pratap Yadav's experience on

Tej Pratap Yadav described his experience on the show as very good. He stated that he learned and saw a lot during his time there.

Why did Tej Pratap Yadav leave the

He decided to leave the show due to his political and legal responsibilities. He mentioned the show was a very different experience for him.

Did Tej Pratap Yadav's participation affect the show's TRP?

Yes, Tej Pratap Yadav acknowledged that his presence on the show had increased its TRP. He agreed with the statement that his participation boosted viewership.

How did Tej Pratap Yadav describe himself as a contestant on the show?

He described himself as the show's

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav Rise And Fall 2 Tej Pratap Yadav Eliminated Tej Pratap Yadav Patna Tej Pratap Yadav Interview Rise And Fall 2 TRP
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