Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tej Pratap Yadav returned to Patna after reality show elimination.

He declared himself show's unique and best participant.

Yadav acknowledged his presence significantly boosted show's TRP.

Political and legal duties necessitated his reality show departure.

After being eliminated from the popular reality show "Rise and Fall 2," Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav arrived in Patna. He shared his experiences on the show and spoke about it in his own unique style. Tej Pratap described himself as the show's "unique" and best contestant. He said that whether the show continues after his departure or not, he wants it to continue.

Tej Pratap Yadav said that his experience on the show was very good. He said that he learned and saw a lot while there. Regarding his role on the show, Tej Pratap said, "I would just say that the show should go on. Whether it continues after I leave or not, it should go on." In his own way, he described himself as unique and said that he was the best.

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Asked If His Presence Increased The Show’s TRP, He Said, “That’s Right”

When Tej Pratap was told that his participation in the show had increased its TRP, he acknowledged this in his own way. He said, "That's true." This statement has further fueled discussions about his popularity on the show.

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Citing Political And Legal Responsibilities

Tej Pratap said that the show was a very different experience for him. He said that it gave him the opportunity to see and learn many new things. However, due to political and legal responsibilities, he had to decide to leave the show.

VIDEO | Patna: After being part of the show 'Rise and Fall' Season 2, Janshakti Janata Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav says, "I was the best and the most unique there." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) #Patna https://t.co/wbWYQwOK1H — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026

Did Not Say Much On Rohini Acharya's Arrival In Patna

Tej Pratap didn't say much when asked about Rohini Acharya's visit to his house. He gave a brief reply, "It's good that she's here." Following his exit from the show, Tej Pratap's political work and plans are now in the news.