Tej Pratap Yadav Alleges Aishwarya Rai Sent ‘Love You’ Texts To Ex, Recalls Marital Discord

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tej Pratap Yadav discussed marital issues on a reality show.

He cited pressure, lifestyle differences, and frequent arguments.

Yadav alleged wife chatted with ex-boyfriend; recorded arguments.

Marriage difficulties started quickly, leading to his divorce filing.

Tej Pratap Yadav has spoken about his troubled marriage to Aishwarya Rai, sharing his account of the disagreements that marked their relationship. During an interaction with Niharika Tiwari on Rise And Fall season 2, the son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav recalled how pressure surrounding their wedding, differences in their lifestyles, and frequent arguments affected their married life. He also alleged that he once saw Aishwarya chatting with a former boyfriend and exchanging affectionate messages. Tej further claimed that he recorded videos of their arguments and submitted them in court during the divorce proceedings that followed their separation.

Tej Pratap Yadav And Aishwarya Rai's Marriage

Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai, the eldest daughter of veteran Bihar politician Chandrika Roy, on May 12, 2018, in Patna. Their marriage ran into difficulties within six months, and Tej filed for divorce. Speaking to Niharika Tiwari on Rise And Fall season 2, Tej recalled that disagreements began early in their marriage. He said their relationship was affected by the pressure surrounding the wedding and their differing expectations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rise & Fall (Reality Show) (@riseandfall_primee)

“Naya-naya shaadi tha ekdum, 3 mahine mein ladaai-jhagda. Hum kuch aur the, woh kuch aur thi. Pressure mein shaadi kar liye the humlog. Uss samay mein mantri tha - Health Minister of Bihar." He also described how the repeated arguments affected his routine, claiming that he sometimes avoided returning home and stayed with friends instead.

“Ghar jaane ka mann nahi karta tha, kabhi dost ke ghar ruk gaya, toh kabhi kahin chala gaya,” he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav On Morning Puja And Parties

Tej further claimed that some disagreements took place in front of his parents. Recalling their differences over daily routines, he alleged that Aishwarya objected to his early-morning prayers and had asked him to stop performing puja because she did not like it.

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar Was Set To Appear On Madhuri Dixit’s Marathi KBC Premiere Before His Death

He also claimed that she would attend parties until 4 or 5 am. While describing the parties, he made a smoking gesture. Tej added that theirs had been an arranged marriage. His remarks offered his account of the differences that, he suggested, contributed to the breakdown of their relationship. The allegations were made by Tej during the reality show's interaction and should be understood as his claims.

ALSO READ | Tej Pratap Yadav Says 'Rise And Fall 2' TRP Increased Because Of Him, Calls Himself 'Best, Unique' | WATCH

Tej Pratap Yadav's Claim About Aishwarya Rai's Chats

Tej also recounted an incident in which he claimed to have seen Aishwarya chatting with a former boyfriend. According to him, he noticed the exchange when he returned home from the Bihar Legislative Assembly one evening.

“Vidhan Sabha mein gaya hua tha, shaam mein ghar lauta, main bedroom mein aane ke liye entry kar raha tha, toh kisi ladke se chat kar rahi thi woh. Uska koi purana boyfriend tha, usse poora chat kar rahi thi, 'Love you,' poore hearts bhej rahi thi, sab cheez usko bhej rahi thi. Main door se dekh liya poora.”

Tej further alleged that he had recorded videos of arguments between them and submitted the footage as evidence in court during the divorce proceedings. Tej Pratap Yadav's account on Rise And Fall season 2 has brought renewed attention to his marriage and separation from Aishwarya Rai. His comments recount his version of the relationship and the disagreements that preceded their divorce.