Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TDP supporters disrupted a Bengaluru comedy show over old jokes.

Comedian Sarat Uday was pressured to apologize again on stage.

The incident follows other comedians facing backlash for jokes.

Old videos resurfaced online targeting TDP and Jana Sena.

A group of supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) disrupted a stand-up performance by Hyderabad-based comedian Sarat Uday Boddeda at the Ministry of Comedy in Bengaluru’s Koramangala. The group reportedly demanded that the comedian apologise for an old joke about Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Minister Nara Lokesh. They also issued what they described as a “final warning” and abused him.

The incident comes shortly after police arrested two stand-up comedians over jokes involving the actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

CCTV Footage Shows Men Ganging Up On Him

According to CCTV footage from the venue, the disruption began at around 6:10 pm when a group of nearly 10 men interrupted Sarat’s solo performance and demanded a public apology for jokes targeting CM Naidu and Nara Lokesh.

The video shows Sarat beginning his set before a man approaches the stage and confronts him directly. The man initially shakes hands with the comedian before asking him to apologise for the joke. Soon after, two more individuals joined him on stage.

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Despite Sarat explaining that he had already apologised for the material two years ago, the group insisted that he issue another apology addressed to the party leadership and its supporters.

The TDP supporters also accused him of making jokes about the recent Tirupati laddu controversy, an allegation the comedian firmly denied.

The confrontation did not end there. The group also asked Sarat to chant political slogans such as “Jai Chandrababu Naidu” and “Jai Telugu Desam”.

Although he did apologise again for the old joke, he refused to chant political slogans. At this point, the comedian asked them to leave the venue. When they questioned whether he would refund their tickets, Sarat reportedly agreed to compensate them.

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Towards the end of the video, some members of the group can allegedly be seen kicking chairs before leaving the premises.

A stand-up comedy show in Bengaluru was disrupted over two year old jokes about AP CM @ncbn and @naralokesh.

Despite comedian Sarat Uday stating that he had already apologised for the remarks earlier, a goons forced him to apologise again on stage and verbally abused him,… pic.twitter.com/LsHePQMi4c — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 27, 2026

Following the Bengaluru show, Sarat said he had avoided making jokes about Andhra Pradesh politicians, according to a report by The News Minute.

However, after the arrest of fellow comedians Anudeep Katikala and Rafiq, supporters of the TDP and the Jana Sena Party reportedly resurfaced Sarat’s old videos online. They also circulated his tour schedule and called for police action.

Controversy Over ‘Andhra Politics’ Video

The controversy traces back to a December 2024 video titled “Andhra Politics”, which was uploaded after the coalition between the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.

While the video included jokes about several political parties, including the YSR Congress Party, clips specifically targeting the TDP and the Jana Sena Party recently resurfaced and went viral again online.