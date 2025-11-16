Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Taylor Swift To Shoot 'Elizabeth Taylor' Music Video In London As Tribute To Hollywood Icon

Taylor Swift is reportedly set to shoot her new music video for ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ in London, paying homage to the legendary actress’s early life. The singer returns to the UK next week

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 08:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pop icon Taylor Swift has chosen the British capital, London for her next music video. The singer-songwriter is set to fly to London to serve a delectable music treat to her fans.

The 35-year-old singer will reportedly be in the UK next week to work on a promo for her ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ track ‘Elizabeth Taylor’, because she wanted to "pay homage" to the titular late actress by honouring her early life in the city, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told ‘The Sun’, “Taylor is super excited to be back in London filming for her new music video. Elizabeth Taylor is a British icon and Taylor wants to pay homage by shooting scenes in the capital. Taylor has always written about her love for London, and the video will capture different locations around the city”.

As per ‘Female First UK, Dame Elizabeth, who died in 2011 aged 79, was born in Hampstead, north London, and her childhood home has a blue plaque commemorating the fact she lived there before her family moved to Los Angeles when she was seven years old.

Taylor Swift previously revealed she was drawn to the eight-times married screen legend after the Cleopatra actress' son, Chris Wilding, compared her to his mom in an interview.

In a video posted on TikTok, the singer explained, "My parents sent me this clip of Elizabeth Taylor’s son saying something very flattering, that if there were one person he might compare to his mother in the modern day, in terms of persona, and the chaos around us, he said it would be me. I was so flattered by that”.

‘The Fate of Ophelia’ singer bounced ideas off her fiance Travis Kelce as she was working on lyrics for the track.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 08:43 PM (IST)
Taylor Swift The Life Of A Showgirl Elizabeth Taylor Taylor Swift London Shoot Taylor Swift UK Taylor Swift Travis Kelce
