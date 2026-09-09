Taylor Swift Returns To No 1 At Country Radio With Toy Story 5 Soundtrack Hit After13 Years

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First country chart-topper for Swift in thirteen years.

Written for Toy Story 5, it broke streaming records.

Swift's first public performance since her July wedding.

Taylor Swift has returned to the top of the U.S. country radio chart with “I Knew It, I Knew You”, her first No. 1 on the format in 13 years. The song, written and produced with Jack Antonoff for Toy Story 5, has added another milestone to its strong run since arriving in June. It also gives Swift her 13th country radio chart-topper as a solo artist and 14th overall. The track previously led the Billboard Hot 100 and set several streaming records. Inspired by Jessie, the Toy Story character voiced by Joan Cusack, the song also marked Swift’s first public performance since her July wedding to Travis Kelce.

Swift Back At No. 1

“I Knew It, I Knew You” has taken the top spot on the U.S. country radio chart, giving Swift her first No. 1 on the format in 13 years. The latest result adds to the song's already notable chart run. As a solo artist, Swift now has 13 country radio No. 1s, rising to 14 when her collaborative chart-toppers are included.

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The track, created with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, was released in June as part of the soundtrack for Toy Story 5.

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A Major Run For The Song

Before reaching the top of country radio, “I Knew It, I Knew You” made a strong impact across the wider music market. The song reached No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 and also set several streaming records after its release. Swift has said the track was written specifically with Jessie in mind, bringing a new songwriting challenge while connecting with a character she has known since childhood.

Swift previously described the experience in a social media post, writing: “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.”

She added: “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

Swift’s First Performance Since July

Swift performed the song publicly for the first time last month during the Grammy Museum’s Icon Sessions, presented by the Recording Academy’s Songwriters & Composers Wing. She performed it as part of a medley that also featured “All Too Well” and “August”. The appearance was significant as it marked her first performance since her July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce.

Swift also credited Andrew Stanton and Randy Newman for their work on the Toy Story franchise, while highlighting the creative partnership behind her new track. “Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.”

Swift concluded her post by thanking Antonoff and explaining the affection behind the song: “By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now.”

The latest chart result gives Swift another notable country milestone while extending the success of her Toy Story 5 soundtrack song.





