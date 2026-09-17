Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Travis Kelce identified as victim in $35 million Ponzi scheme.

Perpetrator Siddharth Jawahar received 11-year sentence and $31M restitution.

Jawahar's Ponzi scheme defrauded investors, concealed massive losses.

Kelce officially identified as victim; not accused of any wrongdoing.

Taylor Swift's husband and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been identified in federal court as one of at least 64 victims of a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, according to reports. His name was read out during the sentencing of Siddharth Jawahar, who pleaded guilty to three federal wire fraud charges and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

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Travis Kelce Named Among Victims In Fraud Case

Jawahar was accused of running an investment fraud scheme through Swiftarc Capital LLC that raised more than $35 million (approx. Rs 3,36,18,86,500) from investors. Prosecutors said he used money from newer investors to pay earlier ones, a practice central to the alleged Ponzi scheme.

Kelce's name does not appear in Jawahar's indictment or judgment, but he was reportedly named in court alongside other victims. Details of individual losses were not disclosed, while victim impact statements in the case remain sealed.

Prosecutors also made clear that Kelce was identified as a victim and was not accused of any wrongdoing. His exact financial loss has not been made public.

What Was Travis Kelce's Connection To The Investment Scheme?

A 2021 Forbes article identified Kelce as an investor in the Swiftarc Venture Labs Fund, a fund linked to Swiftarc Capital LLC, which Jawahar co-founded. The same report named NBA players Tim Hardaway Jr., Gary Harris and Mason Plumlee as investors, although it is unclear whether they were also identified as victims in the case.

As per TMZ, according to prosecutors, Jawahar channelled almost all of his clients' money into a single investment involving Philip Morris Pakistan. After the investment performed poorly, he allegedly concealed the losses and gave investors misleading information about the performance of their money.

Between July 2016 and December 2023, Jawahar collected more than $35 million (approx. Rs 3,36,18,86,500) from investors but reportedly put only about $10 million (approx. Rs 96,13,28,500) towards investments. TMZ also reported that prosecutors have said the remaining money was used for personal expenses, including private jet flights, luxury hotels, expensive apartments, private-club memberships, restaurants and shopping.

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Siddharth Jawahar Sentenced To 11 Years

The case also involved allegations that Jawahar attempted to interfere with the investigation. Prosecutors said he coached at least one victim to provide a favourable account to the FBI and asked his sister to remotely wipe his iPhone. He also reportedly lied about his immigration status.

Jawahar pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and was sentenced by US District Judge Zachary M. Bluestone to 11 years in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay $31.35 million (approx. Rs 3,01,00,00,690) in restitution to victims.

Kelce's involvement in the case has been reported only in the context of his identification as a victim. Neither Kelce nor Taylor Swift has publicly commented on the matter.