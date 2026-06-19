Taylor Swift Wrote And Recorded Toy Story 5 End-Credit Song In Just Eight Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Movie Toy Story 5 released June 19 in India.

Taylor Swift revealed writing film's end-credit song.

She wrote the entire song within eight hours.

Swift shared video detailing her quick production process.

Toy Story 5 hit theatres on June 19 in India and is screening across cinemas in multiple formats - 2D, 3D, 4DX, and IMAX - with dubbed versions available in Hindi and Tamil alongside the original English. In the lead-up to the release, Taylor Swift revealed that she penned the film’s end-credit song, I Knew It, I Knew You, in a matter of hours. The track comes on the heels of her latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which dropped last October.

Taylor Swift Shares Video From Her Studio

“TOMORROW WE GET TS5. Oh, how I love this phenomenal movie. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 is in theatres everywhere tomorrow (!!!!!)” Taylor Swift wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a video and photos from her studio session.

ALSO READ| Dua Lipa, Callum Turner’s Steamy PDA Moments From Italy Honeymoon: Viral PICS

In the video, she is seen seated in a chair, recounting the whirlwind day. “Been kind of a hectic day. At 11 am, went to go see Toy Story 5, got so inspired, got the songwriter zoomies, went home, wrote the end credit song for Toy Story 5.”

She further added that she has produced the song and will record it next. “We have now produced it, and I’m doing vocals. It’s 6:57 pm. In two hours, Bob Iger and Tom from Pixar are coming to hear it. We have not recorded it yet. And I think this is one of the most fun days of my life.”

TOMORROW WE GET TS5. Oh how I love this phenomenal movie. Disney and @Pixar’s @toystory 5 is in theaters everywhere tomorrow (!!!!!) pic.twitter.com/aEcyGXTgSS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2026

Going by the reported timeline, Swift wrote and recorded the entire song within eight hours.

ALSO READ| Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s Intimate Moment Caught On Camera, Video Goes Viral

In a separate post announcing the track, she shared that she always dreamt of writing songs for the characters she grew up watching. “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

She added, “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

It’s a *Toy* Story 🤠

You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @Pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story… pic.twitter.com/CRdhM5eLBt — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 1, 2026

The revelation follows paparazzi spotting Swift at Electric Lady Studios in New York City earlier this week, where she was seen checking in at 8 pm on Monday and not stepping out until around 6 am the next day - leading to speculations that a new album was on the way.