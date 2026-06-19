Taylor Swift Wrote And Recorded Toy Story 5 End-Credit Song In Just Eight Hours

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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTaylor Swift Got ‘Songwriter Zoomies’; Wrote And Recorded Toy Story 5 End-Credit Song In Just Eight Hours

Taylor Swift Got ‘Songwriter Zoomies’; Wrote And Recorded Toy Story 5 End-Credit Song In Just Eight Hours

Taylor Swift announced - I Knew It, I Knew You - the original song for Toy Story 5, on June 1. The film hit theatres today.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Movie Toy Story 5 released June 19 in India.
  • Taylor Swift revealed writing film's end-credit song.
  • She wrote the entire song within eight hours.
  • Swift shared video detailing her quick production process.

Toy Story 5 hit theatres on June 19 in India and is screening across cinemas in multiple formats - 2D, 3D, 4DX, and IMAX - with dubbed versions available in Hindi and Tamil alongside the original English. In the lead-up to the release, Taylor Swift revealed that she penned the film’s end-credit song, I Knew It, I Knew You, in a matter of hours. The track comes on the heels of her latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which dropped last October.

Taylor Swift Shares Video From Her Studio

“TOMORROW WE GET TS5. Oh, how I love this phenomenal movie. Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 is in theatres everywhere tomorrow (!!!!!)” Taylor Swift wrote on X, formerly Twitter, while sharing a video and photos from her studio session.

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In the video, she is seen seated in a chair, recounting the whirlwind day. “Been kind of a hectic day. At 11 am, went to go see Toy Story 5, got so inspired, got the songwriter zoomies, went home, wrote the end credit song for Toy Story 5.”

She further added that she has produced the song and will record it next. “We have now produced it, and I’m doing vocals. It’s 6:57 pm. In two hours, Bob Iger and Tom from Pixar are coming to hear it. We have not recorded it yet. And I think this is one of the most fun days of my life.”

Going by the reported timeline, Swift wrote and recorded the entire song within eight hours.

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In a separate post announcing the track, she shared that she always dreamt of writing songs for the characters she grew up watching. “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.”

She added, “I fell instantly in love with Toy Story when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

The revelation follows paparazzi spotting Swift at Electric Lady Studios in New York City earlier this week, where she was seen checking in at 8 pm on Monday and not stepping out until around 6 am the next day - leading to speculations that a new album was on the way.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Taylor Swift's end-credit song for Toy Story 5?

The end-credit song for Toy Story 5 is titled

When did Toy Story 5 release in India?

Toy Story 5 was released in theatres in India on June 19. It is available in various formats like 2D, 3D, 4DX, and IMAX, with Hindi and Tamil dubbed versions.

How did Taylor Swift get inspired to write the song for Toy Story 5?

Taylor Swift was inspired after watching an early screening of Toy Story 5. She wrote the song immediately upon returning home, fulfilling a childhood dream.

How quickly did Taylor Swift create the end-credit song for Toy Story 5?

Taylor Swift wrote the end-credit song,

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Taylor Swift ENtertainment News Toy Story 5
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