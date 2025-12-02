Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Taylor Swift Drops Trailer For ‘The Eras Tour: The Final Show’ Concert Film

The docuseries will include appearances by concert guests Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch, along with Swift's band, dancers, crew and family members.

By : ANI | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 11:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift has released the trailer for her upcoming concert movie, Taylor Swift/The Eras Tour/The Final Show.

"I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date," Swift said in the trailer to the crowd at her final December 8, 2024, Vancouver show during her record-breaking tour.

The full concert film includes the complete live set from The Tortured Poets Department, Swift's 2024 studio album that was incorporated into the Eras Tour following its release, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Eras Tour | The Final Show will be accompanied by a six-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, The End of an Era, about the inner workings of the concert tour.

In an October 2025 Instagram post, Taylor Swift announced that a new concert film and accompanying docuseries would debut on Disney+.

"It was the End of an Era, and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety," she had posted.

The docuseries will include appearances by concert guests Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch, along with Swift's band, dancers, crew and family members. Two episodes of the docuseries will be released weekly, beginning with the December 12 release. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 11:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Trailer The Eras Tour Final Show Taylor Swift Concert Film Taylor Swift Docuseries Disney Plus Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department Live Taylor Swift Vancouver Show The End Of An Era Documentary Hollywood Reporter Taylor Swift Movie Trailer
