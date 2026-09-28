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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesTaylor Swift Dedicates VMA For 'Video Of The Year' To Dolly Parton, Says She'll Be A Fan For Life

Taylor Swift Dedicates VMA For 'Video Of The Year' To Dolly Parton, Says She'll Be A Fan For Life

Taylor Swift paid tribute to late icon Dolly Parton at the 2026 MTV VMAs, calling herself a lifelong fan while making history at the ceremony.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Taylor Swift paid heartfelt tribute to late icon Dolly Parton.
  • Swift broke VMAs record, becoming its most awarded artist.
  • She won director honor, top video, debuted new song.

Singer Taylor Swift remembered late icon Dolly Parton at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with a heartfelt tribute.

While accepting one of her awards at the ceremony, Taylor said that she would be a fan of Dolly Parton for life.

"Everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans," she said, as per Variety.

Dolly Parton passed away after a 'brief battle' with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville on August 25, 2026.

Meanwhile, speaking of MTV VMAS, Taylor Swift made history as she surpassed Beyoncé to become the most-awarded artist in the show’s history.

The pop star accepted the inaugural artist director honor, took home the biggest award of the night, video of the year, and debuted her new music video, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Life of a Showgirl singer was introduced by friend Dakota Johnson. “Taylor Swift is a storyteller,” Johnson told the crowd. “She is an architect of emotional landscapes filled with the most intimate and intricate details.”

Johnson pointed out that Swift is the most decorated artist in the VMAs‘ history. A video package showing Swift’s work as a music video director played before Johnson invited Swift to the stage to accept her accolade — the singer stopped to hug Off Campus star Ella Bright before she made her way to the stage.

Swift thanked MTV for championing music videos and providing a platform for the art form “so long ago,” before expressing her gratitude to her fans. The singer also revealed that she has been involved in the creation of 60 music videos throughout her career, including 18 that she wrote and directed herself. She then introduced the music video for her latest single, “Patient Zero,” which stars Johnson and Colin Farrell. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Dolly Parton pass away?

Dolly Parton passed away on August 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre. Taylor Swift paid tribute to her at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

What significant achievement did Taylor Swift accomplish at the 2026 MTV VMAs?

Taylor Swift made history by surpassing Beyoncé to become the most-awarded artist in the show's history. She also won Video of the Year and accepted the inaugural artist director honor.

What new music video did Taylor Swift debut at the 2026 MTV VMAs?

Taylor Swift debuted her new music video, 'Patient Zero,' at the ceremony. The video stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

How many music videos has Taylor Swift directed herself?

Taylor Swift revealed she has been involved in the creation of 60 music videos throughout her career. Out of these, she wrote and directed 18 herself.

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taylor Swift Dolly Parton VMAs 2026 Video Of The Year Ultimate Showgirl The Fate Of Ophelia
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