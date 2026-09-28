Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taylor Swift paid heartfelt tribute to late icon Dolly Parton.

Swift broke VMAs record, becoming its most awarded artist.

She won director honor, top video, debuted new song.

Singer Taylor Swift remembered late icon Dolly Parton at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with a heartfelt tribute.

While accepting one of her awards at the ceremony, Taylor said that she would be a fan of Dolly Parton for life.

"Everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans," she said, as per Variety.

Dolly Parton passed away after a 'brief battle' with cancer at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville on August 25, 2026.

Meanwhile, speaking of MTV VMAS, Taylor Swift made history as she surpassed Beyoncé to become the most-awarded artist in the show’s history.

Taylor Swift dedicates her #VMA award for Best Music Video to the "ultimate showgirl" Dolly Parton.



(via CBS/MTV/VMAs) pic.twitter.com/mToSDNXUcN — Variety (@Variety) September 28, 2026

The pop star accepted the inaugural artist director honor, took home the biggest award of the night, video of the year, and debuted her new music video, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Life of a Showgirl singer was introduced by friend Dakota Johnson. “Taylor Swift is a storyteller,” Johnson told the crowd. “She is an architect of emotional landscapes filled with the most intimate and intricate details.”

Johnson pointed out that Swift is the most decorated artist in the VMAs‘ history. A video package showing Swift’s work as a music video director played before Johnson invited Swift to the stage to accept her accolade — the singer stopped to hug Off Campus star Ella Bright before she made her way to the stage.

Swift thanked MTV for championing music videos and providing a platform for the art form “so long ago,” before expressing her gratitude to her fans. The singer also revealed that she has been involved in the creation of 60 music videos throughout her career, including 18 that she wrote and directed herself. She then introduced the music video for her latest single, “Patient Zero,” which stars Johnson and Colin Farrell.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)