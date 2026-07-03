Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taylor Swift reportedly arrived at MSG for wedding rehearsal.

Reports detail extensive wedding plans, over 1000 guests expected.

Unnamed sources claim couple already legally married, unconfirmed by them.

Taylor Swift was reportedly spotted arriving at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, just hours before what Page Six claims is her wedding rehearsal dinner with Travis Kelce.

According to the outlet, the pop superstar arrived in an SUV that was seen driving past the iconic New York City venue before pulling into one of its entrances. A second vehicle carrying security followed closely behind, although it remains unclear whether Kelce was travelling with her.

The reported arrival came as several guests linked to the couple, including Sabrina Carpenter and Donna Kelce, were also seen arriving in New York ahead of the alleged celebrations.

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Rehearsal Dinner And Wedding Plans

Page Six previously reported that the rehearsal dinner is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden's Infosys Theater between 6:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET, with around 100 guests expected to attend.

The publication also claims that Friday's celebration will welcome more than 1,000 guests. According to its report, attendees are expected to arrive from 3:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour at 4:00 p.m. The ceremony is reportedly set to begin at 5:30 p.m., with the reception continuing until 2:00 a.m.

Taylor Swift arrives at Madison Square Garden ahead of Travis Kelce wedding.



🎥: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/2Yut4TZAzK — TMZ (@TMZ) July 2, 2026

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Star-Studded Guest List And Performances

A host of celebrity names have been linked to the reported guest list, including Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, the Haim sisters, Ed Sheeran, Suki Waterhouse and Gigi Hadid. Page Six also reported that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are expected to perform during the evening.

Preparations at the venue have fuelled further speculation. Throughout the week, workers were reportedly seen delivering equipment and boxes, including several labelled "Garden Party", suggesting the venue was being transformed for a major event.

Reports Claim The Couple Are Already Legally Married

Adding another twist to the rumours, there were multiple unnamed sources who claimed that Swift and Kelce may have already legally married. One Nashville-based insider alleged that the couple exchanged legal vows in a private ceremony attended by only a small group of people.

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Another source claimed there had been rumours that the pair recently tied the knot in Tennessee, where Swift spent part of her teenage years.

Despite the growing speculation, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding celebrations or the claims that they are already legally married.