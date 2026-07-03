Taylor Swift was reportedly spotted at Madison Square Garden for her wedding rehearsal dinner with Travis Kelce. This event is scheduled to take place just hours after her arrival.
Taylor Swift Arrives At Madison Square Garden Ahead Of Wedding Rehearsal Dinner With Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift reportedly arrived at Madison Square Garden before her rehearsal dinner as wedding rumours intensified. Neither she nor Travis Kelce has confirmed the reported celebrations.
- Taylor Swift reportedly arrived at MSG for wedding rehearsal.
- Reports detail extensive wedding plans, over 1000 guests expected.
- Unnamed sources claim couple already legally married, unconfirmed by them.
Taylor Swift was reportedly spotted arriving at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, just hours before what Page Six claims is her wedding rehearsal dinner with Travis Kelce.
According to the outlet, the pop superstar arrived in an SUV that was seen driving past the iconic New York City venue before pulling into one of its entrances. A second vehicle carrying security followed closely behind, although it remains unclear whether Kelce was travelling with her.
The reported arrival came as several guests linked to the couple, including Sabrina Carpenter and Donna Kelce, were also seen arriving in New York ahead of the alleged celebrations.
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Rehearsal Dinner And Wedding Plans
Page Six previously reported that the rehearsal dinner is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden's Infosys Theater between 6:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET, with around 100 guests expected to attend.
The publication also claims that Friday's celebration will welcome more than 1,000 guests. According to its report, attendees are expected to arrive from 3:30 p.m., followed by a cocktail hour at 4:00 p.m. The ceremony is reportedly set to begin at 5:30 p.m., with the reception continuing until 2:00 a.m.
Taylor Swift arrives at Madison Square Garden ahead of Travis Kelce wedding.— TMZ (@TMZ) July 2, 2026
🎥: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/2Yut4TZAzK
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Star-Studded Guest List And Performances
A host of celebrity names have been linked to the reported guest list, including Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, Zoë Kravitz, the Haim sisters, Ed Sheeran, Suki Waterhouse and Gigi Hadid. Page Six also reported that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are expected to perform during the evening.
Preparations at the venue have fuelled further speculation. Throughout the week, workers were reportedly seen delivering equipment and boxes, including several labelled "Garden Party", suggesting the venue was being transformed for a major event.
Reports Claim The Couple Are Already Legally Married
Adding another twist to the rumours, there were multiple unnamed sources who claimed that Swift and Kelce may have already legally married. One Nashville-based insider alleged that the couple exchanged legal vows in a private ceremony attended by only a small group of people.
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Another source claimed there had been rumours that the pair recently tied the knot in Tennessee, where Swift spent part of her teenage years.
Despite the growing speculation, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding celebrations or the claims that they are already legally married.
Frequently Asked Questions
What event is Taylor Swift reportedly preparing for at Madison Square Garden?
What are the reported plans for the celebration on Friday?
The Friday celebration is expected to host over 1,000 guests, with arrivals from 3:30 p.m. The ceremony is reportedly set for 5:30 p.m., followed by a reception until 2:00 a.m.
Are there rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already married?
Yes, Page Six cited unnamed sources claiming the couple may have already legally married. One source alleged private vows in Nashville, and another mentioned rumors of them tying the knot in Tennessee.
Have Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce confirmed these reports?
No, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly confirmed the reported wedding celebrations. They also have not confirmed the claims that they are already legally married.