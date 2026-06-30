Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List, Cost - Here’s What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reports suggest Madison Square Garden hosting Swift-Kelce wedding events.

Watermarked invitations sent; NYC location, no gifts requested.

Multiple outfits planned; event cost estimates exceed $20 million.

With just days to go before the reported July 3 wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, fresh details about the highly anticipated event continue to surface online. While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the wedding, multiple reports have claimed that New York’s Madison Square Garden could host part of the celebrations, and videos from the venue have predictably gone viral online.

This comes after Kelce proposed to Swift in August last year, later sharing the moment on Instagram in a joint post with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Wedding Venue

Several reports suggest that Madison Square Garden could host at least part of the wedding festivities. While the venue has not been officially confirmed, The New York Times reported that the celebrations are expected to span two days, with an intimate gathering on July 2 followed by a larger event on July 3.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Get Married At Madison Square Garden, Host 2,000 Guests

According to the report, around 100 guests are expected to attend the first day’s celebrations, while nearly 1,000 invitees could join the main event the following day. Some reports have also suggested that the wedding ceremony itself may take place at a separate location before guests head to Madison Square Garden. However, none of these details has been officially verified.

Adding to the speculation, several videos circulating on social media appear to show large trucks arriving at Madison Square Garden carrying lighting equipment, production gear and black equipment cases under heavy security. Footage also shows vendors linked to lighting, event draping, transportation and seating services at the venue. According to Page Six, a 40-inch mirror ball was also spotted being transported into the arena.

COMEÇOU A MONTAGEM DO CASAMENTO DA TAYLOR 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HbB3xBhEql — nuno ☁️ (@metmidnights) June 29, 2026

Wedding Invitations Have Watermarks

Earlier reports claimed that invitations were extended over phone calls for the wedding. However, TMZ now reports that physical invitations have been sent out to guests and include personalised watermarks to prevent them from being leaked online. According to the outlet, each invitation features the guest’s first and last names repeated throughout the design. Invitations reportedly began reaching guests earlier this spring.

The invitations reportedly mention only New York City as the location and July 3 as the date, without specifically naming Madison Square Garden.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that guests have been requested not to bring wedding gifts.

Taylor Swift Planning Multiple Outfit Changes

According to Female First UK, Swift is expected to wear multiple outfits throughout the two-day celebration, similar to the costume changes seen during The Eras Tour. Page Six reported that Monse designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia - former co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta - are among the frontrunners to design one of Swift’s wedding gowns.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift Planning Multiple Outfits For Wedding To Travis Kelce; Bridal Look Inspired By Elizabeth Taylor

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail reported that Swift’s bridal look could draw inspiration from the gown worn by legendary actor Elizabeth Taylor when she married Conrad Hilton in 1950. A source told the publication that Swift became fascinated by Taylor’s style and was particularly drawn to the vintage silhouette, lace detailing and cinched waist featured in the classic bridal look.

How Much Could The Wedding Cost?

According to the New York Post, celebrity wedding planner Sonal Shah estimated that booking Madison Square Garden alone could cost around US$2.5 million (approximately Rs 23.6 crore).

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She added that once production, security, catering, décor and entertainment are factored in, the overall budget could easily exceed US$20 million (around Rs 189 crore).

“Once you add production, security, catering, entertainment and décor, a Madison Square Garden wedding could very realistically become a $10 million to $20 million-plus event,” Shah said.

Guest List, Bridesmaids

Several high-profile celebrities are reportedly expected to attend the wedding. According to PEOPLE, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are likely to be present, while singer Suki Waterhouse has reportedly confirmed receiving an invitation. Swift is also said to have invited television host Graham Norton.

The Hollywood Reporter has named Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Patrick Mahomes, Selena Gomez, Este Haim, Danielle Haim, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Max Martin and Lana Del Rey among the reported invitees.

Speculation has also surrounded Swift’s bridal party. According to The Hollywood Reporter, betting platform Polymarket currently lists Abigail Anderson - Swift’s longtime friend - as the favourite to be maid of honour, with Ashley Avignone and Selena Gomez also among the leading contenders for bridesmaid roles.