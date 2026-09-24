Taylor Lautner And Wife Tay Welcome First Child, Name Baby Girl Lennon Taylor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taylor Lautner and wife welcomed daughter Lennon Taylor Lautner.

Born September 16, announcement made on September 23.

Pregnancy announced March, gender reveal followed in June.

Twilight star Taylor Lautner and his wife, Taylor “Tay” Lautner, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival on Instagram on September 23, revealing that their daughter was born on September 16. They shared a photograph of the newborn resting on a pink blanket and introduced her as Lennon Taylor Lautner. The announcement follows months of updates about their journey to parenthood, including their pregnancy reveal in March and a gender reveal in June. The couple had also spoken about possible baby names, with Tay previously confirming that Taylor was among the options they were considering.

Meet Lennon Taylor Lautner

Taylor and Tay revealed their daughter’s name in the caption accompanying their Instagram post. They wrote, “One week loving our sweet little Lenny. Lennon Taylor Lautner. 9.16.2026,” introducing their daughter to their followers. Lennon’s middle name, Taylor, has a personal connection for the family as both parents share the name. The couple had previously hinted that their daughter could also carry the name Taylor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tay Lautner (@taylautner)

During an appearance on Call Her Daddy, Tay said Taylor was “in the mix” while discussing potential names for their baby. Since their marriage, the couple has shared the same first and last name, with friends reportedly distinguishing them as “Boy Tay” and “Girl Tay”.

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From Pregnancy Reveal To Parenthood

Taylor and Tay announced their pregnancy in March, three years after their wedding. Sharing the news on social media, they wrote, “What's better than two Taylor Lautners?” The couple later revealed that they were expecting a girl in June. In an Instagram Reel, they captioned the announcement, “Our little secret is now yours.” The video showed them waiting for the result on a website before the screen revealed “girl” in pink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tay Lautner (@taylautner)

Their journey continued with a pink-themed baby shower in August, hosted by influencer Jaclyn Hill. Tay also gave fans a glimpse of the nursery, which Taylor described as his “favourite room in the house”. Tay has previously spoken about the less straightforward side of pregnancy. On her podcast The Squeeze, she discussed struggling with body image during her second trimester and comparing her pregnancy experience with other expectant mothers online.

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Taylor And Tay’s Relationship

Taylor and Tay first met in 2018 through Taylor’s younger sister, Makena Moore. The two began dating the same year before getting engaged in 2021. They married in November 2022. The arrival of Lennon marks a new chapter for the couple, who have spent the past several months sharing selected moments from their pregnancy journey with fans.