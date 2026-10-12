She is criticising them for praising the veteran actor following his death, despite her allegations of sexual harassment against him. She finds it unacceptable that they celebrate someone she accused of abusing her.
Tanushree Dutta Torches Nana Patekar’s Supporters With Chilling Prophecy: 'I'll Watch You Turn To Ashes'
Tanushree Dutta has criticised Nana Patekar’s supporters in her of Instagram Story. She has yet again revisited her sexual harassment allegations and the #MeToo controversy.
- Tanushree Dutta criticized Nana Patekar supporters following his death.
- She questioned public praise for him, revisiting her trauma.
- Dutta warned supporters about consequences for their choices.
- Actress had accused Patekar of sexual harassment in 2008.
Tanushree Dutta has launched another sharp attack on Nana Patekar's supporters following the veteran actor's death, sharing a series of furious messages on Instagram. The actress, who accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the 2018 #MeToo movement in India, criticised those praising him and revisited the trauma she says she endured.
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Tanushree Dutta Slams Nana Patekar
In a series of Instagram Stories, Tanushree expressed anger towards people who continued to praise the actor despite her allegations. She questioned how an entire community could publicly celebrate someone she accused of abusing, torturing and traumatising her for nearly two decades.
“Imagine an entire community praising someone publicly who abused, tortured and traumatised a pure soul for close to two decades. Perhaps this evil community of people should drown or burn in its own fire,” she wrote.
She went on to declare, “I will watch each of these Nana supporters turn to ashes. Their words of praise and respects towards an abuser have burned into my heart and removed any ounce of respect I had for all of them.”
'They Will Go Through What I Went Through'
Tanushree also issued a further warning to those who continued to support Patekar, claiming that their actions reflected their character. She said she believed they would eventually face the consequences of their choices.
“I will send all these sould to join Nana where his soul is going. They will al go through what I went through repeatedly for the next 100000 years. Anyone who had the heart to praise and legitimise a monster despite seeing me go through what I went through is not going to be a part of my divine reality. People reveal their character and heart by what they stand with,” she added.
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Tanushree Dutta's #MeToo Allegations On Nana Patekar
Tanushree accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the filming of the 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Her allegations, made public in 2018, helped bring renewed attention to India’s #MeToo movement.
Patekar denied the allegations.
Following reports of the actor’s death, Tanushree has once again made headlines with a series of strong remarks about him and his supporters.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Tanushree Dutta attacking Nana Patekar's supporters?
What were Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar?
She accused him of sexual harassment during the filming of the 2008 movie 'Horn 'Ok' Pleassss'. These allegations were made public during the 2018 #MeToo movement in India.
What was Nana Patekar's response to the allegations?
Nana Patekar denied the allegations made by Tanushree Dutta. His denial was noted in the context of her accusations.
What prompted Tanushree Dutta's recent comments?
Her recent strong remarks against Nana Patekar and his supporters followed reports of the actor's death. She expressed anger towards those praising him despite her past allegations.