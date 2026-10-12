Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanushree Dutta criticized Nana Patekar supporters following his death.

She questioned public praise for him, revisiting her trauma.

Dutta warned supporters about consequences for their choices.

Actress had accused Patekar of sexual harassment in 2008.

Tanushree Dutta has launched another sharp attack on Nana Patekar's supporters following the veteran actor's death, sharing a series of furious messages on Instagram. The actress, who accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the 2018 #MeToo movement in India, criticised those praising him and revisited the trauma she says she endured.

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Tanushree Dutta Slams Nana Patekar

In a series of Instagram Stories, Tanushree expressed anger towards people who continued to praise the actor despite her allegations. She questioned how an entire community could publicly celebrate someone she accused of abusing, torturing and traumatising her for nearly two decades.

“Imagine an entire community praising someone publicly who abused, tortured and traumatised a pure soul for close to two decades. Perhaps this evil community of people should drown or burn in its own fire,” she wrote.

She went on to declare, “I will watch each of these Nana supporters turn to ashes. Their words of praise and respects towards an abuser have burned into my heart and removed any ounce of respect I had for all of them.”

(Image Source: Instagram/@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

'They Will Go Through What I Went Through'

Tanushree also issued a further warning to those who continued to support Patekar, claiming that their actions reflected their character. She said she believed they would eventually face the consequences of their choices.

“I will send all these sould to join Nana where his soul is going. They will al go through what I went through repeatedly for the next 100000 years. Anyone who had the heart to praise and legitimise a monster despite seeing me go through what I went through is not going to be a part of my divine reality. People reveal their character and heart by what they stand with,” she added.

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Tanushree Dutta's #MeToo Allegations On Nana Patekar

Tanushree accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the filming of the 2008 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. Her allegations, made public in 2018, helped bring renewed attention to India’s #MeToo movement.

Patekar denied the allegations.

Following reports of the actor’s death, Tanushree has once again made headlines with a series of strong remarks about him and his supporters.