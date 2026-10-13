Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanushree Dutta questioned Nana Patekar's death, citing no body evidence.

Dutta claimed cremated body wasn't his, speculating he's alive.

She challenged official state honours and requested police action.

Days after Nana Patekar’s death from cardiac arrest and his cremation with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune, Tanushree Dutta has made bizarre claims that may leave people scratching their heads in disbelief. During an Instagram Live session, she questioned the identity of the body that was cremated and raised doubts about the circumstances surrounding the veteran actor’s death.

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Tanushree Dutta Questions Nana Patekar’s Death

Dutta questioned why no videos or photographs of Patekar’s body had emerged, arguing that smartphones are commonplace and that such footage often surfaces following a celebrity’s death.

She said, “Kisi bhi celebrity ki death hoti hai toh hospital se videos nikal aate hain. Ye baat mujhe hazam nahi huyi, ek bhi video nahi aaya Nana Patekar ka?”

She also questioned why neither hospital staff nor people close to the actor had recorded anything. “Uski na ek photo hai na video hai. Dead body kisine nahi dekhi. Bollywood mai itne mahaan mahaan kalakaar hain jo social media par shrandhanjali de rahe hain, aapko pata bhi hai ki kya uski maut huyi bhi hai?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

‘Asli Body Toh Thi Nahi’

Dutta questioned why the actor's face or body had not been publicly shown and why a condolence meeting had not been organised. She suggested that the cremation had taken place at night to avoid public scrutiny.

"Woh jo body jali hai woh sacch mai uske body thi ya kisi aur ki body thi?"

Taking her allegations further, Dutta claimed that the body cremated was not Patekar's and speculated that he could be alive in Singapore or Malaysia.

"Asli body to thi nahi waha pe. Asli body to shayad Singapore, Malaysia me hai. Zinda hai," she claimed.

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Tanushree Dutta Calls For Police Action, Questions State Honours

Dutta also challenged reports that Patekar had received state honours, questioning the timing and the procedures involved in such an award.

"Ye konsa state honours hota hai jo raat ke 3 baje milta hai? State honours ka bhi protocol hota hai. Ye sab fake AI stories hain. Gaon aur family ke log present the. Toh yaa toh state honour nahi hua hai, ye jhoothi kabaren kyu failayi gaye?"

She added, "State honours aren't given in shamshaan."

During the livestream, she also said, "Can I request Singapore and Malaysia police to shoot this person on sight... Yaha jo apni maut ka dhong kar ke gaya hai, fake death certificate bana ke gaya hai. That means he is a convicted fugitive."

She also called for lookout notices in Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE and Sudan, suggesting that DNA testing could help establish a person's identity if their appearance had been altered.

Tanushree Dutta’s claims are based solely on her own suspicions and have not been substantiated by evidence. Nana Patekar’s death was confirmed by the hospital doctor and his son, and his autopsy report was also released a few days ago.