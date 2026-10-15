Tanushree Dutta Calls Rakhi Sawant ‘Shemale’ In Abusive, Transphobic Instagram Rant

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanushree Dutta launched a scathing Instagram attack on Rakhi Sawant.

Dutta questioned Sawant's gender identity, relationships, and career.

She accused Sawant of jealousy, opportunism, and seeking attention.

Tanushree Dutta launched a scathing attack on Rakhi Sawant through a series of Instagram Stories, making personal insults and derogatory remarks about her gender identity, alleged relationships and career. The rant included abusive and transphobic language.

Tanushree accused Rakhi of being jealous of her, using terms such as “organic female” and “shemale” while questioning Rakhi’s gender identity. She also claimed that Rakhi was cast in a film after Tanushree initially agreed to the project and later walked out. The actor further urged Rakhi to stop using her name for publicity.

Tanushree Dutta Calls Rakhi Sawant ‘Shemale’

In one of her Instagram Stories, Tanushree began by accusing unnamed people in Bollywood of repeatedly speaking about her, before directing a series of insults at Rakhi.

“Bollywood me kuch log hain jo mere baare me bakte nahi thakte hain. To unko main bolna chahungi, are h***i, muh band kar apna. You look so ugly. Tu na mere bare me ulta sidha bolte hue achchi bhi nahi dikhti. Itna ganda sa muh ho gaya hai, buddhi h***i kahin ki. Ulta seedha tereko mere baare mein hi bolkar footage lena hai… Nobody is even covering you anymore…. You are old, you are outdated. Tera drama bhi outdated ho gaya hai. Tera comedy bhi outdated ho gaya hai. Nobody wants to listen to you. You’re a pathological liar and everybody knows that. And you’re the poster child of casting couch. Tere jaise gandagi ki wajah se Bollywood me itni gandagi hai. To tu apni zabaan se aur gandagi mat faila. Tu hai, hi hi rahegi. Aur tu aurat kabhi nahi ban payegi.”

In her next Instagram Story, Tanushree continued her attack, alleging that Rakhi was jealous of her. She made derogatory remarks about Rakhi, claiming that she had undergone several surgeries to become a woman but still lacked what Tanushree described as her own “organic” femininity.

“Jeaslosy ki bhi hadd hoti hai. Tumko bhagwan ne paida nahi kia organic aurat. Tumne surgery karai, fir bhi aurat nahi ban pai. Tumko usi ka malaal hai. Tumko usi ki jealosuy hai mujhse ki bhagwan ne mujhe naturally dedia jo tum surgery karwa kar kar wa kar bhi tumko prapt nahi hua.”

‘Tu Shemale Hai...’

Tanushree then referred to Rakhi’s past marriages, making a claim about what one of her husbands had allegedly said about their wedding night. She also made a derogatory remark about Rakhi’s gender identity.

“Ha ek husband tha. Iske sath husbands me se ek ne media me bola tha ki suhagrat wale din hi isko anaconda dikh gaya tha. Bol raha tha uska husband ki byah kar biwi laya tha, lekin husband nikla… aur reality show me bhi bathroom me pakda gaya tha tu. Tu shemale hai.”

Tanushree went on to accuse Rakhi of seeking attention and questioned her career in Bollywood, contrasting it with her own professional journey. She claimed she had built her career independently and maintained her dignity while working on her own terms.

“Aur ye is type ki hai na ki isne pure gaaon me apni izzat baanti hai. Bollywood gaon me pichle 30 saal se apni izzat baant rahi hai fir bhi kahin nahi pahucnhi. Iski jealosuy mere se pata hai kyon hai… ki mai bollywood me apne balboote par aai, apne conditions par kaam kia, apne conditions par adi rahi, aur maine dignity maintain ki. Isko usse bhi jealosuy hai. Aise logo ko organic females se bahut zyada jealousy ho jati hai, qk inke paas koi aadmi tikta nahi hai… tumhare paas aadmi q tikega, tum aurat ho hi nahi.”

‘Your Face Tells The Story Of Your Character’

She further suggested that Rakhi could have at least behaved like a woman “even if she is not organically one”. Tanushree also took aim at Rakhi’s appearance, claiming that it reflected her character and personal life.

“Your face tells the story of your character. Your face, that dirty face, everybody can see… it is telling the story of your life. To please stop being jealous of people who have really preserved themselves. I have lived a very decent, clean life and that reflects on my face, body.”

Tanushree also claimed that Rakhi would never be able to compete with her. She then brought up a film they were both associated with - Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss - alleging that Rakhi was cast only after she agreed to the project and later walked out because of what she described as “bad behaviour”.

“You were replaced in the film because I agreed to do the film. Then when I had to walk out of the film because of bad behaviour, that’s when they called you. Because you were already waiting in the wings.”

Towards the end of her Instagram Stories, Tanushree urged Rakhi to stop invoking her name for publicity.

Tanushree Dutta Accused Nana Patekar Of Sexual Harassment

The roots of the case go back to the shoot of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, which was released in 2009, where actress Tanushree says Nana Patekar behaved inappropriately with her. She claims she reported the matter to the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008, yet the organisation never acted on it.

Tanushree did not go public until 2018, when she repeated her allegations amid the global #MeToo wave. Her statements, together with Sri Reddy’s protest in Hyderabad, are widely seen as the spark that pushed many women in Indian entertainment and beyond to share their own experiences of workplace abuse.

Police registered a case against Nana Patekar, who rejected the accusations. By 2019, investigators had closed the matter, saying the evidence was too thin to proceed. The final chapter came in 2025, when the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai ended the criminal case altogether, holding that Dutta's complaint was filed after the period allowed by law.

Following Nana Patekar’s death on October 8 due to a cardiac arrest at 5:20 am, she first said that she heard the news and added that he died on an “odd day”. She added that she is happy that the “evil is dead” and that her career can finally move forward. Rakhi had condemned her remarks, saying that she should leave him alone after his death.