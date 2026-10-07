Tanishaa Mukherjee Seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s Blessings At Kainchi Dham, Says ‘Bulawa Aata Hai’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanishaa Mukherjee visited Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, seeking blessings.

She shared spiritual experience and photos on social media.

Initially concerned about crowds, she trusted faith.

Visit reflects her spiritual side and family traditions.

Actress Tanishaa Mukherjee recently visited the revered Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand.

Seeking spiritual blessings and describing the experience as a deeply special one, she shared glimpses from her visit on social media

Tanishaa wrote, “Visited Neeb Karori Baba in Kainchi Dham! Zindagi samay ka khel hai! Bulawa ata hai!” and added the hashtags #blessed and #kainchidham.

In the pictures, Tanishaa can be seen posing at the spiritual destination alongside a friend, with the illuminated temple premises visible in the background. Dressed in a traditional cream-and-peach ensemble, Tanishaa kept her look simple as she stood with folded hands. Another picture from the visit captures the actress enjoying the peaceful surroundings of Kainchi Dham at night.

Visited Neeb karori baba in kainchi dham. Zindagi ek samay ka khel hai yeh to samajh aa gaya! 🙏 bulawa aata hai! 🙏 🕉️ #neemkarolibaba #blessed #hanumanansh https://t.co/epnB36LMvV — Tanishaa S Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) October 6, 2026

Opening up about her decision to visit the shrine, Tanishaa revealed that she had watched reels from October 3 and was initially concerned about how crowded the destination would be.

But, she decided to place her faith in Baba and make the journey. “Humne 3 October ke reels dekhe the! Was a lil concerned about how crowded it would be. Lekin Baba ke bharose humne bhi sagar mein naiya daal di!” she wrote.

The visit also reflects Tanishaa’s spiritual side. The Mukherjee family is known for celebrating Durga Puja every year, with Tanisha, her sister Kajol and cousin Rani Mukerji coming together for the festivities.

Tanishaa has also been seen participating in the family’s Durga Puja celebrations alongside Rani in previous years.

Talking about Kainchi Dham, it is located in the Kumaon hills of Uttarakhand and is the renowned ashram and temple associated with Neem Karoli Baba.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)