YouTuber Madhumitha’s Home Reportedly Burgled In Tamil Nadu, Gold Worth Rs 1 Cr Stolen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nagercoil YouTuber couple reported significant gold, cash stolen.

Couple returned, found rear door broken, valuables stolen.

Police examining social media posts flaunting gold and travel.

A YouTuber couple in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, has reportedly lost 118 sovereigns, or 944 grams, of gold jewellery and cash after burglars broke into their home at VIP Garden in Thammathukonam. The incident came to light after the couple returned home and found the house inaccessible from the front.

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Burglars Break Into Nagercoil Home

According to reports, police said Madhumitha and her husband, Vinoth Kumar, were away from their home from 5 pm until 11.50 pm on Thursday. When the couple returned, they reportedly found that they were unable to open the front door of the house. As they tried to gain access, their carpenter also arrived at around 12.45 am and joined them in checking the doors.

The carpenter reportedly found that the front door was locked from the inside, while the rear door had been broken open. This led the couple to check the house, where they discovered that gold ornaments kept inside a bureau were missing. They then reportedly alerted the Rajakkamangalam police about the theft.

Following the complaint, senior police officials, including SP Anshul Nagar, visited the property on Friday morning. The officials conducted an investigation at the house as part of efforts to look into the reported burglary and trace the missing valuables.

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Madhumitha’s Social Media Posts Draw Attention

Madhumitha is known for sharing videos and reels showing jewellery, gold purchases and cash. Reports have also highlighted social media posts featuring the family's wealth and their outings.

According to Times of India, police are examining her social media activity during the probe.

An investigating officer was quoted as saying, “She had also uploaded videos boasting that the family bought gold every month. Other reels routinely disclosed where the family was travelling and the purpose of their outings,”