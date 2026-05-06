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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesFan Gets Vijay’s Face Tattooed On Chest After TVK’s Big Win In Tamil Nadu Election 2026: WATCH

Fan Gets Vijay’s Face Tattooed On Chest After TVK’s Big Win In Tamil Nadu Election 2026: WATCH

The now-viral video shows a man who got Vijay’s face permanently tattooed on his chest after TVK’s big win in the Tamil Nadu election.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A devoted fan permanently inked actor Vijay's portrait on his chest.
  • The tattoo celebrated actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party's win.
  • The fan expressed deep admiration, calling Vijay 'everything'.
  • This follows other fan reactions, including a suicide attempt.

After Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a major victory in the Tamil Nadu elections in his debut election, thereby ending the decades-long dominance of Dravidian parties, fans have been celebrating across the state. Now, one fan has taken his admiration a step further. He got a tattoo of Vijay inked on his chest. Yes, you read it right. 

Fan Gets Vijay Inked On Chest

Following TVK’s landslide win, the man, identified as Vishwa Vijay, decided to get Vijay’s portrait tattooed on his chest. In a video, which has been going viral online, he can be seen standing in a crowded hall as the camera zooms in on the tattoo. When a reporter asked whether the tattoo was temporary or permanent, he confirmed that it was permanent.

ALSO READ| ‘TN CM 2026’: Vijay’s Number Plate From 2024 Film The Greatest of All Time Goes Viral

“I am not just his fan. He is my brother, my emotion - he is everything to me,” he said.

When asked what he expects from Vijay as a leader, he replied, “He will do everything that the people of Tamil Nadu expect.”

How Did Social Media Users React?

Reacting to the video, one social media user said, “Woah. Super.” “Super bro. Love you,” said another. 

A third commented, “Average Indian cinema fan.”

ALSO READ| Vijay Blushes In Tamil Nadu Election Prediction Video; Pooja Hegde’s Forecast Goes Viral

Earlier, a resident of Krishnagiri, K Mahendran, attempted to take his own life after rumours suggested that Vijay might lose the election. The 28-year-old reportedly slit his throat just before vote counting began on May 4.

He was rushed to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is receiving intensive care.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23 to elect all 234 members of the 17th Legislative Assembly.

The results, announced on May 4, saw TVK emerge as a major force in its debut election, winning 108 seats. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47. The Congress and PMK won 5 and 4 seats, respectively.

Vijay, who hinted at his political aspirations in the film The Greatest Of All Time - the same year he launched his party TVK, will take oath the state’s CM on May 7. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a fan get a tattoo of Vijay?

A fan named Vishwa Vijay got a permanent tattoo of Vijay on his chest to celebrate the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party's victory in their debut election.

What was the significance of TVK's performance in the Tamil Nadu elections?

TVK emerged as a major force in its debut election, winning 108 seats and ending the decades-long dominance of Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu.

What is the fan's personal connection to Vijay?

The fan considers Vijay not just an actor but like a brother, an emotion, and someone who means everything to him.

What is expected from Vijay as a leader?

The fan believes Vijay will fulfill all the expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TVK Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026
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