Fan Gets Vijay’s Face Tattooed On Chest After TVK’s Big Win In Tamil Nadu Election 2026: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A devoted fan permanently inked actor Vijay's portrait on his chest.

The tattoo celebrated actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party's win.

The fan expressed deep admiration, calling Vijay 'everything'.

This follows other fan reactions, including a suicide attempt.

After Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured a major victory in the Tamil Nadu elections in his debut election, thereby ending the decades-long dominance of Dravidian parties, fans have been celebrating across the state. Now, one fan has taken his admiration a step further. He got a tattoo of Vijay inked on his chest. Yes, you read it right.

Fan Gets Vijay Inked On Chest

Following TVK’s landslide win, the man, identified as Vishwa Vijay, decided to get Vijay’s portrait tattooed on his chest. In a video, which has been going viral online, he can be seen standing in a crowded hall as the camera zooms in on the tattoo. When a reporter asked whether the tattoo was temporary or permanent, he confirmed that it was permanent.

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“I am not just his fan. He is my brother, my emotion - he is everything to me,” he said.

When asked what he expects from Vijay as a leader, he replied, “He will do everything that the people of Tamil Nadu expect.”

VIDEO | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: A fan of TVK chief Vijay gets the actor’s portrait tattooed to celebrate the party’s victory in the recent Assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/F0RD869uuT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

Reacting to the video, one social media user said, “Woah. Super.” “Super bro. Love you,” said another.

A third commented, “Average Indian cinema fan.”

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Earlier, a resident of Krishnagiri, K Mahendran, attempted to take his own life after rumours suggested that Vijay might lose the election. The 28-year-old reportedly slit his throat just before vote counting began on May 4.

He was rushed to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is receiving intensive care.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23 to elect all 234 members of the 17th Legislative Assembly.

The results, announced on May 4, saw TVK emerge as a major force in its debut election, winning 108 seats. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 47. The Congress and PMK won 5 and 4 seats, respectively.

Vijay, who hinted at his political aspirations in the film The Greatest Of All Time - the same year he launched his party TVK, will take oath the state’s CM on May 7.