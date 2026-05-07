‘He Appealed To Gen-Z’, Shobhaa De Reacts To Vijay’s Victory In Tamil Nadu Election 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay aims for Chief Minister post with strong debut.

Vijay recently secured one of the biggest victories in the latest Tamil Nadu election, marking a major moment in his political journey. Reacting to this, author-columnist Shobhaa De shared her views on the actor-turned-politician’s growing popularity and said that despite being new to politics, he deserves a fair chance to prove himself. Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member assembly. It won 108 seats but falls short of 118 majority.

What Shobhaa De Said

In a conversation with IANS, Shobhaa De said, “Vijay is a novice. He's won on a young vote... the Gen-Z vote... He appealed to them. He has not so far proved himself as a politically astute person, but he has won.”

She further added, “The point is, in a democracy, everyone is given that chance. He has got that chance. Now, we shouldn't judge him because of his lack of experience. Let's give him a chance, let's see what he has to offer…”

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Shobhaa also spoke about the history of Tamil Nadu politics, pointing out how actors have often turned into strong political leaders in the state. She gave the example of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who also entered politics without much experience but went on to become one of the most powerful leaders.

She said, “In any case, the cult of movie stars, gathering great followings in Tamil Nadu, is not new… Most of their former iconic Chief Ministers started their careers as popular stars. He's the next one. Let's give him a chance and see what he does.”

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About Vijay

Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. Over the last three decades, he has built a successful film career and gained a massive fan following.

In 2024, he stepped into politics and launched his party, TVK. Vijay has now emerged as one of the biggest new faces in Tamil Nadu politics and ended the six-decade-long rule of Dravadian parties. He was supposed to take oath as the state's CM today but the ceremony has been put on hold after he failed to prove a majority to the governor.