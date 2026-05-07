Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘He Appealed To Gen-Z’, Shobhaa De Reacts To Vijay’s Victory In Tamil Nadu Election 2026

‘He Appealed To Gen-Z’, Shobhaa De Reacts To Vijay’s Victory In Tamil Nadu Election 2026

Shobhaa De reacted to Vijay’s big Tamil Nadu election win. She called him a “novice” but requested people to give him a fair chance as his party TVK emerged as the single largest in the state.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 07 May 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay aims for Chief Minister post with strong debut.

Vijay recently secured one of the biggest victories in the latest Tamil Nadu election, marking a major moment in his political journey. Reacting to this, author-columnist Shobhaa De shared her views on the actor-turned-politician’s growing popularity and said that despite being new to politics, he deserves a fair chance to prove himself. Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member assembly. It won 108 seats but falls short of 118 majority. 

What Shobhaa De Said

In a conversation with IANS, Shobhaa De said, “Vijay is a novice. He's won on a young vote... the Gen-Z vote... He appealed to them. He has not so far proved himself as a politically astute person, but he has won.”

She further added, “The point is, in a democracy, everyone is given that chance. He has got that chance. Now, we shouldn't judge him because of his lack of experience. Let's give him a chance, let's see what he has to offer…”

ALSO READ | Saba Ali Khan Turns 50, Celebrates Birthday With Saif, Kareena And Family

Shobhaa also spoke about the history of Tamil Nadu politics, pointing out how actors have often turned into strong political leaders in the state. She gave the example of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who also entered politics without much experience but went on to become one of the most powerful leaders.

She said, “In any case, the cult of movie stars, gathering great followings in Tamil Nadu, is not new… Most of their former iconic Chief Ministers started their careers as popular stars. He's the next one. Let's give him a chance and see what he does.”

ALSO READ | Bandar Teaser Out: Internet Swipes Right On Bobby Deol In Anurag Kashyap’s Next

About Vijay

Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, is one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema. Over the last three decades, he has built a successful film career and gained a massive fan following.

In 2024, he stepped into politics and launched his party, TVK. Vijay has now emerged as one of the biggest new faces in Tamil Nadu politics and ended the six-decade-long rule of Dravadian parties. He was supposed to take oath as the state's CM today but the ceremony has been put on hold after he failed to prove a majority to the governor. 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it common for actors to enter politics in Tamil Nadu?

Yes, Tamil Nadu has a history of actors turning into strong political leaders, with former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa being a notable example.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 07 May 2026 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Tamil Nadu Elections Shobhaa De
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘He Appealed To Gen-Z’, Shobhaa De Reacts To Vijay’s Victory In Tamil Nadu Election 2026
‘He Appealed To Gen-Z’, Shobhaa De Reacts To Vijay’s Victory In Tamil Nadu Election 2026
Celebrities
Palash Muchhal Visits Khatu Shyam Amid Legal Trouble; Turns Off Instagram Comments
Palash Muchhal Visits Khatu Shyam Amid Legal Trouble; Turns Off Instagram Comments
Celebrities
Nora Fatehi Apologises To NCW Over ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With Sanjay Dutt, Promises To Sponsor Education Of 100 Girls
Nora Fatehi Apologises To NCW Over ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With Sanjay Dutt, Promises To Sponsor Education Of 100 Girls
Celebrities
Vijay Gets Backing From Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj After Tamil Nadu Governor Asks Him To Come With 118 Signatures
Vijay Gets Backing From Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj After Tamil Nadu Governor Asks Him To Come With 118 Signatures
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe
Investigation: CCTV, Forensics and Ground Probe Intensified in High-Profile Bengal Killing
Breaking: Chandranath Rath Murder Case—Postmortem Nearly Complete at Barasat Medical College
Breaking: BJP Leader Shuvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath Murdered in Bengal
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar Mark Major NDA Show of Strength in Patna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget