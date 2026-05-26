Vijay Thought Of ‘Mudhalvan’ When He First Sat In Tamil Nadu CM’s Chair, Says Arjun Sarja

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Arjun Sarja shared Vijay recalled 'Mudhalvan' film upon CM chair.

Sarja expressed pride in a fellow actor becoming CM.

Arjun Sarja ruled out entering politics, citing its demands.

Sarja met Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin recently.

Actor Arjun Sarja, who is currently promoting his upcoming Telugu film Blast Zone, opened up about his recent meeting with Leo co-star and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. During the interaction, Arjun revealed what Vijay told him about the first time he sat in the Chief Minister’s chair.

Vijay Thought Of ‘Mudhalvan’

According to Arjun, Vijay said the moment instantly reminded him of Arjun’s film Mudhalvan (Oke Okkadu in Telugu). “I met him recently after he became the CM. He told me he had seen all the memes. When he first saw the CM’s chair, he said he immediately remembered my Oke Okkadu/Mudhalvan movie,” Arjun told the press during a promotional event for his film in Hyderabad.

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Arjun also spoke about how proud he felt seeing someone from the film industry, and someone he has personally worked with, rise to lead the state.

“And I’m very proud that someone from the film industry, an actor, someone we have worked with, is a Chief Minister today. It’s such a big achievement to become Chief Minister the very first time he contested,” he added.

For the unversed, Mudhalvan featured Arjun as a journalist who unexpectedly becomes Chief Minister for a day as a challenge. Interestingly, the role was originally offered to Vijay, but he turned it down. The film later became a major hit, and fans are now reacting to the irony of Vijay becoming a “real-life Mudhalvan” years after rejecting the role in the 1990s.

Will Arjun Enter Politics?

During the event, Arjun was also asked whether he had any plans to enter politics like several South Indian stars. The actor ruled out the possibility and said politics requires far more than just the intention to do good. “To do something like that, you need to have something from within. I don’t have that. If you simply want to do good, you can still do it in other ways. Politics is a completely different ball game now. You need money too, and I don’t have that much,” he said.

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When he was further asked about the financial aspect and reminded that Vijay became Chief Minister without spending much, Arjun responded by saying he does not have Vijay’s level of popularity.

‘Reel Mudhalvan Meets Real Mudhalvan’

On May 19, Arjun met Vijay in Chennai and later shared pictures from the meeting on Instagram. “With our dearest Mudhalvan, C Joseph Vijay Avl. Wishing him strength, good health and guidance as he continues to shoulder great responsibility with grace,” he wrote in the caption. The post has since racked up 1.5 million hearts and drawn plenty of reactions online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Sarja (@arjunsarjaa)

IMDb also reacted to the photos and commented, “Rare photo of Harold Das and Parthiban.”

“Reel Mudhalvan with real Mudhalvan,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “One of the fav Mudhalvan on screen meets the most fav Mudhalvan in real.”

“LEO Das vs Harold Das,” read another comment.