Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Body Transformation: ‘My Curves Are Not Going Anywhere’

After setting the screen on fire with her energetic dance number Aaj Ki Raat in Stree 2, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has once again captured public attention with her sizzling performance in Ghafoor, the dance track from Aryan Khan’s debut web series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Her performance not only became an instant hit online but also sparked a new round of discussions about her physical transformation, with fans speculating everything from Ozempic use to a post-breakup glow-up after her split with actor Vijay Varma.

Now, the actor has finally responded to these rumours, opening up about her fitness journey and body image in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India.

‘I’ve Been Working Since I Was 15 — There’s Nothing I Can Hide’

Tamannaah addressed the speculation head-on, saying she has been in the industry for nearly two decades and her audience has seen her body evolve through different stages of her life.

She explained, “This might be new for the Hindi belt of the audience, but I am nearing 100 films, so people have seen my work in so many different films and in so many different bodies, but essentially on the leaner side.”

The Lust Stories 2 actor added that Covid-19 affected her body in ways she hadn’t experienced before. “Covid really hit my body hard and it became really difficult to keep my body the same weight as it was through my 20s. I struggled with it. And I love food! I love to eat my rice, roti, dal,” she shared candidly.

‘I Don’t Want to Feel Conscious About My Body’

Tamannaah revealed that even while focusing on health and fitness, she continued facing the camera — something that brought its own challenges.

“While doing all those healthy things, I still had to face the camera, and I began to feel that I don’t want to be conscious feeling a certain size and I’m constantly trying to correct it,” she said. “At some point, my tummy was coming out, and I was like what is happening to my body. But inflammation is real.”

‘I’m Sindhi — My Curves Are Not Going Anywhere’

Emphasizing the importance of embracing natural body types, Tamannaah said, “Any woman knows, going through her cycle, she feels like her body is shifting. I went through the same in my early 30s and my curves are not going anywhere because I am Sindhi. That hip and waist is not going anywhere because that is bone structure.”

Rejecting global beauty ideals, the actor added, “I don’t think you will ever see me following global beauty standards because it’s aspirational to be Indian, people love our curves, and I think it’s time that we should embrace that.”

What’s Next for Tamannaah

On the professional front, Tamannaah will next be seen in O’ Romeo, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.