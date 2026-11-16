Tamannaah Bhatia Finally Celebrates Chhath Puja In Mumbai After ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Tamannaah Bhatia joined Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai.

Her song role deepened understanding of the festival's significance.

She expressed joy, gratitude while celebrating with devotees.

Tamannaah hoped to experience Bihar's Chhath Puja someday.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia joined Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai after her song Chhathi Maiya from The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest received rave reviews from audiences. Having learnt about the festival and its significance while preparing for the song, the actress said she had been looking forward to experiencing the celebrations in person. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishor.

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Chhath Puja Celebrations

The actor joined Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai and even shared glimpses of the same on her Instagram. “Devi ka aashirwad, aur aap sabka pyaar, Chhathi Maiya ki kripa bani rahe! Chhathi Maiya ki Jai!” she wrote while sharing glimpses from the celebrations.

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In the video set to her song Chhathi Maiya, Tamannaah can be seen greeting fans who had gathered for the festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Speaking to reporters at the event, Tamannaah said she was delighted to celebrate the festival with so many people in her hometown. She also expressed gratitude for the love she has received and said the significance of the occasion would remain with her.

“I am very happy to celebrate Chhath Puja with so many people in my own city, Mumbai. I have received so much love, and the significance of this Mahaparv will always stay with me,” she told reporters.

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The actress also spoke about the opportunity to be part of the song and how she hoped to experience the festival in person. She said, “I consider myself very fortunate that I got the chance to perform in the song ‘Chhathi Maiya’. Deepakji Arnab has made this film with a lot of faith, and today, when we are receiving so much love, the least we can do is return that love.”

She also expressed her wish to experience Chhath Puja in Bihar and added, “When I went to Patna and performed Ganga Aarti during the promotions, I wanted to experience Chhath Puja there. I couldn't make that happen, but I am happy that I was invited to celebrate it here.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Chhath Mahaparv and her devotional track 'Chhathi Maiya,' says, "Warm wishes of Chhath Puja to all the devotees. I have come here to say 'thank you' to the devotees celebrating Chhath Puja here at Juhu Beach for their faith. The Chhathi Maiya song received so much love, and I consider myself very fortunate that in that song, I got the opportunity to portray Chhath Puja. When I went to Patna during promotions and performed the Ganga Aarti there, I wished to visit Patna once to witness Chhath Puja. I am thrilled that I got the chance to celebrate it with so many people in my very own city, Mumbai. The significance of this festival and everything I have learned about it in my life will stay with me forever. This bond that has now formed with Chhath Puja will remain always intact..." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2026

Tamannaah, during the promotions of The Vvaan, also spoke about the time she spent understanding the significance of Chhath Puja and its rituals before shooting for the song.

“I have always held a deep reverence for Chhath Puja. Before we started shooting for the song, I spent time studying the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. Honestly, I was stunned to learn about the power it holds. The strong connection I felt with Chhathi Maiyya is something I cannot put into words. I found myself feeling deeply connected to her,” she had said.

“Chhath Puja is one of the most important aspects of The Vvaan, and I would not have wanted to experience the ritual in any other way,” she added.

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja - a four-day festival - is dedicated to the worship of Surya and Chhathi Maiya, who is revered as the protector of children and a deity associated with prosperity.

Devotees, particularly women, observe rigorous fasts as part of the festivities, sometimes abstaining from both food and water for extended periods. The rituals begin with Nahay Khay and continue with Kharna, when devotees break their fast after sunset.

The main rituals involve offering Arghya to the setting Sun on the third day and to the rising Sun the following morning. These offerings are traditionally made at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies.

Thekua, fruits and sugarcane are among the offerings prepared for the occasion.

This year, Chhath Puja is being observed from November 13 to 16, 2026.