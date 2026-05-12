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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTamannaah Bhatia Attends 'Bhasma Aarti' At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Calls It A 'Profound' Experience: WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia Attends 'Bhasma Aarti' At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Calls It A 'Profound' Experience: WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti, calling the spiritual atmosphere deeply energising and profound.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 12 May 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamannaah Bhatia participated in Mahakaleshwar Temple's Bhasma Aarti.
  • She described the spiritual experience as profound and energizing.
  • The actor was accompanied by producer friend Pragya Kapoor.
  • Bhatia's film 'Vvan' is set for August 28, 2026 release.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday morning, where she took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti rituals. The actor was accompanied by her close friend and producer Pragya Kapoor during the spiritual visit.

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Known as one of the most significant rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple attracts devotees from across the country. Tamannaah’s visit quickly caught the attention of fans online after visuals from the temple surfaced on social media.

Tamannaah Opens Up About Her Spiritual Experience

After offering prayers at the temple, Tamannaah spoke about the deeply spiritual atmosphere she experienced during the ritual.

"One can only visit this place when the divine summons arrives. Today, having received the opportunity to witness the 'Bhasma Aarti', it was truly profound to experience such a collective surge of spiritual energy alongside everyone else," she said.

The actor further described the experience as energising and emotionally uplifting.

"It is an incredibly energising and invigorating experience; simply sitting there and absorbing that atmosphere is, in itself, a privilege of immense magnitude," Tamannaah added.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Upcoming Project

On the professional front, Tamannaah is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Vvan', where she will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026.

A month ago, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had announced the release date on social media, revealing that producer Ekta Kapoor and TVF had joined hands for the project.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Tamannaah Bhatia visit recently?

Tamannaah Bhatia visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She participated in the Bhasma Aarti rituals.

Who accompanied Tamannaah Bhatia to the temple?

Tamannaah Bhatia was accompanied by her close friend and producer, Pragya Kapoor. They attended the spiritual visit together.

What is the significance of the Bhasma Aarti?

The Bhasma Aarti is one of the most significant rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva. It attracts devotees from all over the country.

How did Tamannaah Bhatia describe her experience at the temple?

Tamannaah described the experience as profoundly spiritual and invigorating. She felt a collective surge of spiritual energy.

What is Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film?

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming film is titled 'Vvan', where she will co-star with Sidharth Malhotra. It is set to release on August 28, 2026.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 08:57 AM (IST)
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Tamannaah Bhatia Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain Tamannaah Bhatia At Mahakaleshwar Temple Tamannaah Bhatia Attends Bhasma Aarti
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