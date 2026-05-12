Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamannaah Bhatia participated in Mahakaleshwar Temple's Bhasma Aarti.

She described the spiritual experience as profound and energizing.

The actor was accompanied by producer friend Pragya Kapoor.

Bhatia's film 'Vvan' is set for August 28, 2026 release.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday morning, where she took part in the sacred Bhasma Aarti rituals. The actor was accompanied by her close friend and producer Pragya Kapoor during the spiritual visit.

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Known as one of the most significant rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple attracts devotees from across the country. Tamannaah’s visit quickly caught the attention of fans online after visuals from the temple surfaced on social media.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia attended the Bhasma Aarti and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. She participated in the early morning rituals and performed darshan of Lord Mahakal during her visit pic.twitter.com/Arpns2MUfq — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2026

Tamannaah Opens Up About Her Spiritual Experience

After offering prayers at the temple, Tamannaah spoke about the deeply spiritual atmosphere she experienced during the ritual.

"One can only visit this place when the divine summons arrives. Today, having received the opportunity to witness the 'Bhasma Aarti', it was truly profound to experience such a collective surge of spiritual energy alongside everyone else," she said.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia says, "...One can only visit this place when the divine summons arrives. Today, having received the opportunity to witness the 'Bhasma Aarti', it was truly profound to experience such a collective surge of spiritual energy… https://t.co/gQaiJUijzt pic.twitter.com/sHDyX2uKvW — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

The actor further described the experience as energising and emotionally uplifting.

"It is an incredibly energising and invigorating experience; simply sitting there and absorbing that atmosphere is, in itself, a privilege of immense magnitude," Tamannaah added.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Upcoming Project

On the professional front, Tamannaah is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Vvan', where she will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28, 2026.

A month ago, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had announced the release date on social media, revealing that producer Ekta Kapoor and TVF had joined hands for the project.