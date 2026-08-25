Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Taapsee Pannu addressed Kangana feud at film preview.

She urged media to stop questioning their dispute.

Taapsee believes repeated questions keep the conflict alive.

Taapsee Pannu was once again asked about her long-running public spat with Kangana Ranaut during a preview event for her upcoming film Gandhari. The actor appeared frustrated when photographers brought up the controversy while discussing the film’s portrayal of a strong woman. Taapsee questioned why the issue continues to be raised between two women and argued that repeatedly asking about it only keeps the dispute alive. She also suggested that if the media genuinely wants the matter to end, questions about it should stop. Her comments come after a fresh exchange between the two actors on social media reignited their old differences earlier this month.

Taapsee Pannu Asks Paparazzi To Drop Kangana Row

At the Gandhari trailer preview, Taapsee was asked about Kangana in the context of their past disagreements. Responding to the question, she said, "I would just like to say that every time a man asks a question like this to two women. You got the chance today, and why don't you let this matter die down? When people stop asking questions to both of us about this, the issue will end."

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, Actor Taapsee Pannu says, "I would just like to say that every time a man asks a question like this to two women. You got the chance today, and why don't you let this matter die down? When people stop asking questions to both of us… pic.twitter.com/XECawjNdn9 — IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2026

She went on to question whether the continued interest in the dispute was because people were enjoying the back-and-forth. Taapsee added, "Either all of you are enjoying watching this unfold, which is why everyone is persistent in asking the same question, or if you all genuinely wanted this issue to cease, you would probably stop asking such questions and let the matter be resolved."

Her remarks came as she promoted Gandhari, in which she plays a mother who takes on a dangerous mission to protect her child.

How Taapsee And Kangana’s Feud Began

Taapsee and Kangana’s public disagreements have stretched back several years. The controversy intensified after Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel referred to Taapsee as a ‘sasti copy’ on social media. Taapsee later responded to the remark, arguing that features such as curly hair and having opinions cannot be claimed by one person.

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The two actors also clashed during the heated debate around nepotism following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. Kangana criticised Taapsee and Swara Bhasker as ‘B-grade actresses’, while Taapsee questioned the idea of outsiders being divided among themselves.

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Despite the exchanges, Taapsee has previously said she would greet Kangana if they met and has not always described their relationship as outright hostility.

The latest round began after Taapsee recently spoke about their differences, suggesting that their contrasting views could stem from their different upbringings and perspectives. Kangana responded on social media, bringing back the ‘sasti copy’ jibe and criticising Taapsee’s film as a ‘B-grade film’. She also accused Taapsee of making comments about her parents and upbringing.

Taapsee later responded without naming Kangana, posting ‘Hence, proved’ on social media.

Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari Release

Taapsee’s latest comments came while she was promoting Gandhari, where she plays a mother caught in a high-stakes situation. The actor appears keen to shift the focus back to her work rather than revisit her long-running disagreement with Kangana.

For now, Taapsee’s message is clear: she believes the repeated questions about the feud are helping keep it alive.