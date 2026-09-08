T-Series To Turn Ravi Kishan's Viral 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Into An Official Track

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom T-Series transforms Ravi Kishan's viral line into a song.

Phrase stemmed from Kishan's podcast, prioritizing recognition over money.

Fans react enthusiastically to the meme-turned-song announcement.

Ravi Kishan's viral 'Money follows my brother' line, os now being turned into an official song by T-Series. What started as a cheeky one-liner from Ravi Kishan is now set to release on September 11, with the music label already teasing fans with a glimpse of the video.

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T-Series Announces ‘Money Follows My Brother’ Release

T-Series announced on Tuesday that the track inspired by Ravi Kishan’s viral dialogue will be released on September 11. The music label also shared a short video giving fans a first glimpse of what to expect.

Announcing the song on social media, T-Series wrote, "Coming to drive the poor country crazy @ravikishann. #MoneyFollowsMyBrother releasing on 11th sep."

The teaser opens with a mother and her son sitting inside a car. She questions him about his future, saying, "Padhai mai toh dhyaan lagta nahi hai. Kuch socha hai, aage chalkar kya banoge?"

The boy appears ready with an answer, but the moment takes an unexpected turn when Ravi Kishan’s voice is heard instead. He says, "Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno."

The camera then makes a full 360-degree turn before revealing Ravi Kishan dressed in a sparkling golden jacket and surrounded by gold jewellery. He delivers the now-famous line, "Naam ya daam? Naam. Money follows my brother, money follows."

The video concludes with the title, 'Bhushan Kumar's Money Follows My Brother'.

Fans React To Ravi Kishan’s Viral meme Becoming A Song

The announcement quickly drew enthusiastic reactions online, with many users amused by T-Series turning a widely shared meme into an official track.

One user wrote, "Humare Ravi Jackson ka song."

Another commented, "Ravi kishan enjoying his memes."

A third reaction read, "T-Series literally cash the line, money follows my brother."

Another joked, "This was unexpected..."

One more added, "T-Series & Ravi Kishan both know how to cash the memes to make millions.."

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How Did Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' Turn Into A Meme?

The phrase gained momentum during Ravi Kishan’s conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast. During the interview, Shamani asked the actor-politician whether he placed greater importance on 'pehchaan' or 'paisa'.

Kishan chose recognition and followed it with the now-famous response, "Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!"

He explained that building a strong name and reputation can ultimately bring financial success with it.