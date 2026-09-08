The official song, inspired by Ravi Kishan's viral line, is set to be released on September 11 by T-Series. The music label has already teased fans with a glimpse of the video.
T-Series To Turn Ravi Kishan's Viral 'Money Follows My Brother' Meme Into An Official Track
T-Series is turning Ravi Kishan’s viral ‘Money Follows My Brother’ meme into an official song, set to release on September 11.
- T-Series transforms Ravi Kishan's viral line into a song.
- Phrase stemmed from Kishan's podcast, prioritizing recognition over money.
- Fans react enthusiastically to the meme-turned-song announcement.
Ravi Kishan's viral 'Money follows my brother' line, os now being turned into an official song by T-Series. What started as a cheeky one-liner from Ravi Kishan is now set to release on September 11, with the music label already teasing fans with a glimpse of the video.
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T-Series Announces ‘Money Follows My Brother’ Release
T-Series announced on Tuesday that the track inspired by Ravi Kishan’s viral dialogue will be released on September 11. The music label also shared a short video giving fans a first glimpse of what to expect.
Announcing the song on social media, T-Series wrote, "Coming to drive the poor country crazy @ravikishann. #MoneyFollowsMyBrother releasing on 11th sep."
The teaser opens with a mother and her son sitting inside a car. She questions him about his future, saying, "Padhai mai toh dhyaan lagta nahi hai. Kuch socha hai, aage chalkar kya banoge?"
The boy appears ready with an answer, but the moment takes an unexpected turn when Ravi Kishan’s voice is heard instead. He says, "Pure desh ko pagla dunga, abhi kuch pesh kiya hai, suno."
The camera then makes a full 360-degree turn before revealing Ravi Kishan dressed in a sparkling golden jacket and surrounded by gold jewellery. He delivers the now-famous line, "Naam ya daam? Naam. Money follows my brother, money follows."
The video concludes with the title, 'Bhushan Kumar's Money Follows My Brother'.
Poore desh ko paglaane aa rahe hai 😎 @ravikishann #MoneyFollowsMyBrother releasing on 11th sep#tseries #BhushanKumar #MellowD #SangamVigyaanik #SurjitBindrakhia #ShamsherSandhu #AtulSharma @postguru19 pic.twitter.com/PCdp7fGXNd— T-Series (@TSeries) September 8, 2026
Fans React To Ravi Kishan’s Viral meme Becoming A Song
The announcement quickly drew enthusiastic reactions online, with many users amused by T-Series turning a widely shared meme into an official track.
One user wrote, "Humare Ravi Jackson ka song."
Another commented, "Ravi kishan enjoying his memes."
A third reaction read, "T-Series literally cash the line, money follows my brother."
Another joked, "This was unexpected..."
One more added, "T-Series & Ravi Kishan both know how to cash the memes to make millions.."
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How Did Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' Turn Into A Meme?
The phrase gained momentum during Ravi Kishan’s conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast. During the interview, Shamani asked the actor-politician whether he placed greater importance on 'pehchaan' or 'paisa'.
Kishan chose recognition and followed it with the now-famous response, "Pehchaan. Money follows my brother!"
He explained that building a strong name and reputation can ultimately bring financial success with it.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' song being released?
How did Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' line become popular?
The phrase gained momentum during Ravi Kishan's conversation with Raj Shamani on his podcast. He said it when asked whether he valued 'pehchaan' (recognition) or 'paisa' (money) more.
Which music label is releasing the 'Money Follows My Brother' song?
T-Series is releasing the official song titled 'Bhushan Kumar's Money Follows My Brother'. They announced the release date and shared a short video teaser on social media.
What was the meaning behind Ravi Kishan's 'Money Follows My Brother' remark?
Kishan chose recognition over money, explaining that building a strong name and reputation (pehchaan) ultimately brings financial success with it. This was during his podcast interview.