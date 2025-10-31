Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Daring Braless Crystal Gown, Fans Call Her ‘Red Carpet Royalty’. Watch

Sydney Sweeney made a bold fashion statement at Variety’s Power of Women event held on Wednesday, October 29, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The Euphoria star, 28, was one of the honourees at the prestigious gala, joining fellow awardees Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

For the star-studded evening, Sweeney opted for a stunning Christian Cowan x Elias Matso creation, a crystal-studded twisted waist gown from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The sparkling sheer ensemble was both daring and elegant, drawing praise for its perfect blend of glamour and sophistication. Completing the look with a sleek blonde bob, soft blush, and nude lips, the actress exuded old Hollywood grace with a modern sensibility.

A Reflection on Beauty Standards and Industry Pressure

Ahead of the event, Sweeney spoke to Variety about the challenges she faced early in her career, recalling the harsh beauty standards in Hollywood. “I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!” she revealed.

The Anyone But You actress also shared how disheartening auditions could be. “Or I’m in a casting and I’m reading my scene and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all,’” she added.

Despite those early struggles, Sweeney has stayed true to her authentic self. “I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully,” she stated.

Redefining Confidence and the ‘Sex Symbol’ Label

Sweeney also addressed the public perception of her as a “sex symbol,” explaining that it’s often a misreading of her characters and confidence. “I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she said.

“So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong,’” she clarified.

With her honesty and poise, Sydney Sweeney continues to prove she’s not just a red-carpet sensation but also a powerful voice challenging stereotypes in Hollywood.