Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swara Bhasker criticised over comments on Padmaavat film's climax.

Yogi leader announced reward for actress's tongue over remarks.

Bhasker questioned film's jauhar portrayal for sexual violence survivors.

Actress later clarified remarks, not calling Rani Padmavati coward.

Swara Bhasker has come under fire over remarks she made while discussing the climax of Padmaava. Yogi Youth Brigade state president Kunwar Ajay Tomar announced a reward for cutting the actor's tongue. Tomar made the statement while objecting to Bhasker's comments about women who committed jauhar, while the actor later clarified that she had not called Rani Padmaavati a coward.

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Yogi Youth Brigade Leader Announces Reward

Yogi Youth Brigade's state president Kunwar Ajay Tomar criticised Swara Bhasker over her comments and announced a monetary reward for anyone who cuts the actor's tongue.

He said, "Unhone hamari matao ko, Kshatraniyo ko, kayar kehne ka kaam kiya hai. Unhone kaha ki yon utpidan ki wajah se jananna marna kaha ki shoorvirta hai. Mai btadu, aap apna din raat bed badalne wali vyakti hain. Aapki tulna kabhi unse ho hi nahi sakti."

Tomar went on to defend the women who chose jauhar, saying it was an act carried out to protect their dignity and honour.

He further added, "Hamari matao ne apne maan, samman aur swabhimaan ki raksha ke liye jauhar kiya tha. Jauhar har kisike bas ki baat nahi hai. Aur jauhar isiliye kiya tha ki unko pata tha, ki jitne bhi Mughal aae the, unka ek hi agenda tha. Iske liye apne deh aur atma samman ko bachane ke liye jauhar kiya tha."

He then said, "Swara Bhasker jaisi film abhinetri ki jo bhi zubaan katega use Rs 1.52 lakh ka puruskaar meri taraf se milega."

This is escalating 🚨 🚨 🚨



Not good ⛔@ReallySwara Faces Protest In Agra Over #Padmaavat 's

#Juahar Remarks, Rs. 1.51 Lakh Reward Announced For Cutting Her Tongue ⚠️



Yogi Youth Brigade state president Kunwar Ajay Tomar led the protest on Tuesday and criticised Bhasker for… pic.twitter.com/nZuRWFZeCs — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) September 2, 2026

What Sparked Swara Bhasker's 'Jauhar' Controversy?

The controversy traces back to a video from an event that circulated widely online. In the clip, Bhasker spoke about the climax of Padmaavat, which portrays hundreds of women committing jauhar through self-immolation.

While discussing the sequence, the actor questioned what such a portrayal could mean for women who have survived sexual violence.

She said, "I'm watching this, and it shows all these 800 women committing jauhar, which is the story. Watching it, I was thinking that 'God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward. That I didn't kill myself to save my 'honour'."

Her comments centred on the message such a depiction could potentially convey to women and survivors of sexual violence.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remark, Says She Never Called Rani Padmavati 'Kayar'

Actor Later Clarifies Her Remarks

Following the backlash, Bhasker clarified that she was not calling Rani Padmaavati a coward.

Explaining her comments, she said, "Maine kaha tha, jab mai climax dekh rahi thi, mujhe laga, bhagwaan na kare agar mai ek balatkaar pidita hoti, mai kayar mehsoos karti ki maine apni jaan nahi li. Yani mai aisa mehsoos karti ki mai balatkaar ke baad zinda bach gayi toh mai kayar thi."