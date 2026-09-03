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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Swara Bhasker Ki Jo Zubaan Katega...': Rs 1.51 Lakh Reward Announced As Actor's 'Jauhar' Remarks Trigger Agra Protests

'Swara Bhasker Ki Jo Zubaan Katega...': Rs 1.51 Lakh Reward Announced As Actor's 'Jauhar' Remarks Trigger Agra Protests

Swara Bhasker faces controversy over her Padmaavat remarks after Yogi Youth Brigade state president Kunwar Ajay Tomar announced a Rs 1.51 lakh reward.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swara Bhasker criticised over comments on Padmaavat film's climax.
  • Yogi leader announced reward for actress's tongue over remarks.
  • Bhasker questioned film's jauhar portrayal for sexual violence survivors.
  • Actress later clarified remarks, not calling Rani Padmavati coward.

Swara Bhasker has come under fire over remarks she made while discussing the climax of Padmaava. Yogi Youth Brigade state president Kunwar Ajay Tomar announced a reward for cutting the actor's tongue. Tomar made the statement while objecting to Bhasker's comments about women who committed jauhar, while the actor later clarified that she had not called Rani Padmaavati a coward.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ Trailer Gets U/A 16+ Certificate; Fans Await Goa Launch

Yogi Youth Brigade Leader Announces Reward

Yogi Youth Brigade's state president Kunwar Ajay Tomar criticised Swara Bhasker over her comments and announced a monetary reward for anyone who cuts the actor's tongue.

He said, "Unhone hamari matao ko, Kshatraniyo ko, kayar kehne ka kaam kiya hai. Unhone kaha ki yon utpidan ki wajah se jananna marna kaha ki shoorvirta hai. Mai btadu, aap apna din raat bed badalne wali vyakti hain. Aapki tulna kabhi unse ho hi nahi sakti."

Tomar went on to defend the women who chose jauhar, saying it was an act carried out to protect their dignity and honour.

He further added, "Hamari matao ne apne maan, samman aur swabhimaan ki raksha ke liye jauhar kiya tha. Jauhar har kisike bas ki baat nahi hai. Aur jauhar isiliye kiya tha ki unko pata tha, ki jitne bhi Mughal aae the, unka ek hi agenda tha. Iske liye apne deh aur atma samman ko bachane ke liye jauhar kiya tha."

He then said, "Swara Bhasker jaisi film abhinetri ki jo bhi zubaan katega use Rs 1.52 lakh ka puruskaar meri taraf se milega."

What Sparked Swara Bhasker's 'Jauhar' Controversy?

The controversy traces back to a video from an event that circulated widely online. In the clip, Bhasker spoke about the climax of Padmaavat, which portrays hundreds of women committing jauhar through self-immolation.

While discussing the sequence, the actor questioned what such a portrayal could mean for women who have survived sexual violence.

She said, "I'm watching this, and it shows all these 800 women committing jauhar, which is the story. Watching it, I was thinking that 'God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward. That I didn't kill myself to save my 'honour'."

Her comments centred on the message such a depiction could potentially convey to women and survivors of sexual violence.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remark, Says She Never Called Rani Padmavati 'Kayar'

Actor Later Clarifies Her Remarks

Following the backlash, Bhasker clarified that she was not calling Rani Padmaavati a coward.

Explaining her comments, she said, "Maine kaha tha, jab mai climax dekh rahi thi, mujhe laga, bhagwaan na kare agar mai ek balatkaar pidita hoti, mai kayar mehsoos karti ki maine apni jaan nahi li. Yani mai aisa mehsoos karti ki mai balatkaar ke baad zinda bach gayi toh mai kayar thi."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to the controversy surrounding Swara Bhasker?

The controversy began after Swara Bhasker made remarks while discussing the climax of the film Padmaavat. She questioned the message its depiction of jauhar could send to survivors of sexual violence.

What was the reaction from the Yogi Youth Brigade leader regarding Swara Bhasker's comments?

Kunwar Ajay Tomar, state president of Yogi Youth Brigade, announced a reward for cutting Swara Bhasker's tongue. He accused her of calling women who committed jauhar

How much was the reward offered by the Yogi Youth Brigade leader?

Kunwar Ajay Tomar announced a monetary reward of Rs 1.52 lakh. This reward was for anyone who would cut the actor's tongue.

How did Swara Bhasker clarify her remarks about jauhar?

Swara Bhasker clarified that she had not called Rani Padmaavati a coward. She explained she was expressing how she, as a hypothetical rape survivor, might feel after watching the film's climax.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Padmaavat Swara Bhasker Jauhar Agra Protest Yogi Youth Brigade Ajay Tomar
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