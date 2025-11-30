Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSwara Bhasker’s Father-in-Law Undergoes Emergency Surgery After Brain Haemorrhage; Actor Seeks Prayers

Swara Bhasker shares that her father-in-law suffered a brain haemorrhage and underwent urgent surgery. The actress requests prayers and steps away from work temporarily.

By : IANS | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Swara Bhasker has shared an update about a sudden family emergency.

In her post on Instagram, she revealed that her father-in-law suffered a brain haemorrhage and had to undergo an urgent surgery early this morning. The actress informed that she and her husband Fahad Ahmad are currently attending to the situation and requested everyone to keep her father-in-law in their prayers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Veere De Wedding’ actress shared a note that read, “Fahad’s father and my father-in-law had a brain haemorrhage last night and was operated on early this morning. We are attending to this unfortunate family emergency and will be unavailable for some days. Please keep uncle in your prayers.” In the caption, she simply wrote, “Please pray for my father in law.”

Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker had recently appeared with Fahad in the couples’ reality show on “Pati Patni aur Panga.” In an Instagram post, she reflected on her journey, revealing that the show was her first on-camera project 2.5 years after pregnancy and delivery. She revealed that she had joined the show mainly because the shoot schedule was manageable and offered an easy transition back to work.

Swara had written, “Dhamaal with Pati Patni aur Panga’ was my first on camera work 2.5 years after pregnancy and delivery. To be honest, I agreed to the show primarily because the shoot schedule was manageable and it seemed like an easy step back to work. I came to the show with a lot of scepticism, zero expectations and no knowledge about the co-contestants. I’d even say I was cynical about it all. But Pati Patni aur Panga turned out to be a blessing I didn’t initially recognise and an unabashedly joyous experience.”

Celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged as the winners of the show’s first season.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Abhinav Shukla Swara Bhasker Rubina Dilaik Fahad Ahmad Pati Patni Aur Panga
