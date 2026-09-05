Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swara Bhasker criticized Jauhar portrayal in Padmaavat and Sati.

She referenced the 1987 Roop Kanwar sati case details.

Bhasker shamed those romanticizing Jauhar, urged focusing on suffering.

Swara Bhasker has stepped up her criticism of the portrayal of jauhar in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, days after describing the practice as “cowardice”. The actor has now turned her attention to the issue of sati, referring to the tragic 1987 Roop Kanwar case while taking aim at those she believes are attempting to defend or soften the historical practice of jauhar.

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Swara Bhasker Talks About Roop Kanwar Sati Case

The latest exchange began after a social media user brought up the Roop Kanwar sati case. The post referred to 18-year-old Roop Kanwar, who died on her husband's funeral pyre in Deorala, Rajasthan, in 1987. According to the account cited in the discussion, her husband died of gastroenteritis, after which villagers called for sati.

Journalists who later investigated the incident reported that Roop Kanwar had hidden in a barn before being taken to the pyre. The account said she screamed when the flames reached her and attempted to get away, while logs and members of the crowd prevented her from escaping.

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Swara Bhasker's Message To Those Defending Jauhar

Responding to the post, Swara Bhasker criticised what she described as attempts to justify or romanticise the practice. She wrote, "Women’s agency' @PoojaPriyam_, @priyankac19, @bainjal, @Shubhrastha & all other Jauhar apologist nuance finding women...SHAME ON ALL OF YOU for chamka-o-ing your rajneeti, analysis and hot takes on the most gruesome, brutal, painful and grotesque culture sanctioned, society celebrated violence that can happen to a woman!"

“Women’s agency” @PoojaPriyam_ @priyankac19 @bainjal @Shubhrastha & all other Jauhar apologist nuance finding women..

SHAME ON ALL OF YOU for chamka-o-ing your rajneeti, analysis and hot takes on the most gruesome, brutal, painful and grotesque culture sanctioned, society… https://t.co/gMUOkiGbuR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 4, 2026

She followed it with another post urging people to confront the physical suffering involved rather than discussing the issue only through the lens of “agency”, “nuance” or “honour”.

"Please read this and every report you find on this incident. Then take a candle and burn your finger a little. Feel that pain… imagine it on your entire alive, feeling body!!!!! Think of the opium you would have to be pumped with to numb any sensation. Think of the society holding you down on that pyre/ fire. Please imagine it in every painful, brutal detail. The give your hot takes on nuance and agency and honour," Swara wrote.