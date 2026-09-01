Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swara Bhasker revisited her 2018 Padmaavat letter controversy recently.

She questioned the film's jauhar depiction for sexual assault survivors.

A pregnant woman's jauhar scene particularly disturbed the actor.

Bhasker meticulously waited five days before publishing her letter.

Swara Bhasker has revisited the controversy surrounding her 2018 open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali about Padmaavat. Speaking at a recent Delhi event, the actor explained why the film's depiction of jauhar and sati had deeply upset her. She questioned what such scenes could communicate to women who survive sexual violence, particularly the suggestion that death could be linked to honour. Bhasker also recalled a moment involving a pregnant woman that she found especially troubling. The actor said she did not write her widely discussed letter in anger, as many assumed, but waited five days before deciding to publish it online.

Swara Bhasker On Padmaavat

Bhasker discussed the issue while speaking at a recent event in Delhi, eight years after her open letter to Bhansali generated strong reactions from audiences and members of the film industry.

In a video circulating on social media, she recalled watching the film's jauhar sequence, in which hundreds of women die by self-immolation. Reflecting on the scene, she said, "I'm watching this, and it shows all these 800 women committing jauhar, which is the story. Watching it, I was thinking that 'God forbid, I was a rape survivor, what is this film telling me? I would feel like a coward. That I didn't kill myself to save my 'honour'."

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She questioned whether the portrayal could send the wrong message to survivors of sexual assault.

"Is that what you want to tell women in a society like ours where I feel like there's no way a rape epidemic. Is that what we want to tell our survivors that you don't deserve to live? That if you had actually been brave and honourable women, you would have killed yourself? Are we saying that rape is the end of a woman's life?"

Padmaavat, directed by Bhansali, starred Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

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Why The Jauhar Scene Upset Her

Bhasker also singled out another sequence that she said made her particularly uncomfortable. She recalled a close-up showing a pregnant woman's stomach during the film's depiction of jauhar.

Swara Bhaskar speaks about her letter to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the scene of Jauhar in the movie Padmavat pic.twitter.com/6X4Z0SvFtC — Yeshi Seli (@YeshiSeli) August 31, 2026

"There was like one shot that made me so mad. I was like, 'Chhee!' There is a close-up of a pregnant woman's belly, and she's going... So, you're saying that a foetus that might be female doesn't deserve to be born because she might be raped by a Muslim ruler? I was so mad, and then I came out, and I was like, 'This is terrible'," she said.

Bhasker described several elements of Padmaavat as "just so problematic", explaining that her reaction went beyond one particular scene. Her comments echo the central argument she made in her 2018 letter, in which she said she "felt reduced to a vagina" after watching the film.

She also criticised what she saw as the glorification of jauhar and sati, arguing that women should not be portrayed as having to die to preserve their honour.

Swara On Her 2018 Open Letter

Bhasker also addressed the perception that she often responds impulsively when expressing strong opinions. She said she deliberately waited before writing the letter published by The Wire, giving herself time to consider whether she still felt the same way about the film.

"Normally people think I do these things (expressing an opinion) in a rage, but I waited for five days. I was like, 'Let me check if I still feel like this. At the end of five days I wrote this letter," she said. In the original letter, Bhasker directly addressed Bhansali and argued that women should have the right to continue living after sexual assault or the death of their husbands.

She wrote, "Women have the right to live despite being raped, sir. Women have the right to live, despite the death of their husbands, male 'protectors', 'owners', 'controllers of their sexuality'... whatever you understand the men to be." Years later, her comments continue to raise questions about how historical violence against women is represented on screen and what messages such portrayals can leave with contemporary audiences.