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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Very Vulgar Thing To Say': BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Criticises Swara Bhasker Over Padmaavat 'Jauhar' Remarks

'Very Vulgar Thing To Say': BJP MLA Maithili Thakur Criticises Swara Bhasker Over Padmaavat 'Jauhar' Remarks

Swara Bhasker’s comments on the Jauhar scene in Padmaavat have drawn criticism from BJP MLA Maithili Thakur, who called the remarks “very vulgar”.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Swara Bhasker's Jauhar criticism sparked debate, drawing strong responses.
  • BJP MLA Maithili Thakur called Bhasker's remarks
  • Bhasker clarified her past Jauhar remarks were misrepresented online.
  • She focused on the scene's impact for rape survivors.

Swara Bhasker's renewed criticism of the Jauhar sequence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has sparked another round of debate. BJP MLA and folk singer Maithili Thakur strongly questioned the actress's remarks. Thakur criticised Bhasker’s approach to the historical subject and argued that such comments should only be made after understanding it properly.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remark, Says She Never Called Rani Padmavati 'Kayar'

Maithili Thakur Calls Swara Bhasker’s Remark ‘Very Vulgar’

Maithili Thakur strongly opposed Bhasker's position. She said making such remarks without a proper understanding of the subject was inappropriate and suggested that the actress should first study the history before commenting.

Reacting to Swara Bhasker's statement, Maithili said, "That was a very vulgar thing to say. The confidence with which they said such completely nonsensical things was just awful. And I feel that if they don’t have an understanding of all this, they shouldn’t speak about it at all. They should either study the subject properly first and then speak."

ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh’s Son Breaks Silence On Samay Raina’s ‘Nalle’ Jokes; 'He Didn't Mean To Hurt My Family Or Me'

Swara Bhasker Clarifies Her 'Jauhar' Remark

Addressing the controversy in a video posted on social media, Swara Bhasker said, "Hi doston, ek aur din, ek aur Twitter controversy. Aaj subah se social media pe ek mera clip viral ho raha haijo kal ek event mai maine kaha tha. Mujhse pucha gaya tha ki Sanjay Leela Bhansali ko maine ek open letter Padmaavat ke upar likha tha, woh maine kyu likha tha. Jab mai samjha rahi thi, toh maine kuch kaha tha, jo ab sarasar galat tareeke se anuvadit ho raha hai. Yeh ek jhooth banakar failaya jaa raha hai ki maine ye kaha ki jo Rani Padmaavati aur baaki mahilao ne jo jauhar kiya tha woh kayar hain."

She clarified that her comments were focused on what she believes the scene could communicate to survivors of rape, rather than suggesting that Rani Padmavati or the other women depicted in the story were cowardly.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the recent debate involving Swara Bhasker?

Swara Bhasker's renewed criticism of the Jauhar sequence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat sparked a new debate. This led to strong reactions from figures like BJP MLA Maithili Thakur.

What was Maithili Thakur's reaction to Swara Bhasker's comments?

Maithili Thakur strongly criticized Swara Bhasker's remarks, calling them

How did Swara Bhasker clarify her 'Jauhar' remark?

Swara Bhasker clarified that her comments focused on how the scene might communicate to rape survivors. She denied suggesting that Rani Padmavati or other women who performed Jauhar were cowardly.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Padmaavat Swara Bhasker Jauhar Padmaavat Controversy Maithili Thakur
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