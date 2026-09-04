Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swara Bhasker's Jauhar criticism sparked debate, drawing strong responses.

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur called Bhasker's remarks

Bhasker clarified her past Jauhar remarks were misrepresented online.

She focused on the scene's impact for rape survivors.

Swara Bhasker's renewed criticism of the Jauhar sequence in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has sparked another round of debate. BJP MLA and folk singer Maithili Thakur strongly questioned the actress's remarks. Thakur criticised Bhasker’s approach to the historical subject and argued that such comments should only be made after understanding it properly.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Clarifies Padmaavat Jauhar Remark, Says She Never Called Rani Padmavati 'Kayar'

Maithili Thakur Calls Swara Bhasker’s Remark ‘Very Vulgar’

Maithili Thakur strongly opposed Bhasker's position. She said making such remarks without a proper understanding of the subject was inappropriate and suggested that the actress should first study the history before commenting.

Reacting to Swara Bhasker's statement, Maithili said, "That was a very vulgar thing to say. The confidence with which they said such completely nonsensical things was just awful. And I feel that if they don’t have an understanding of all this, they shouldn’t speak about it at all. They should either study the subject properly first and then speak."

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Swara Bhasker Clarifies Her 'Jauhar' Remark

Addressing the controversy in a video posted on social media, Swara Bhasker said, "Hi doston, ek aur din, ek aur Twitter controversy. Aaj subah se social media pe ek mera clip viral ho raha haijo kal ek event mai maine kaha tha. Mujhse pucha gaya tha ki Sanjay Leela Bhansali ko maine ek open letter Padmaavat ke upar likha tha, woh maine kyu likha tha. Jab mai samjha rahi thi, toh maine kuch kaha tha, jo ab sarasar galat tareeke se anuvadit ho raha hai. Yeh ek jhooth banakar failaya jaa raha hai ki maine ye kaha ki jo Rani Padmaavati aur baaki mahilao ne jo jauhar kiya tha woh kayar hain."

She clarified that her comments were focused on what she believes the scene could communicate to survivors of rape, rather than suggesting that Rani Padmavati or the other women depicted in the story were cowardly.