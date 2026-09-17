Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Swara Bhasker upset by 2019 Ayodhya verdict, felt unfair.

Messaged Muslim friends, expressed shame as a Hindu, disagreed.

Social media users widely criticized her comments on the verdict.

Swara Bhasker has recalled her reaction to the Supreme Court's 2019 Ayodhya verdict, saying she was deeply upset by the decision and felt it was unfair. Speaking on The Midnight Hour podcast, the actor said she reached out to Muslim friends after the verdict, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, to express her feelings. She said she wanted them to know that she did not agree with the judgment and felt "really ashamed" as a Hindu.

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Swara Bhasker Recalls Messaging SRK, Salman And Aamir Khan

Discussing the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, Swara said she contacted "all the Muslims" in her phonebook after the Supreme Court verdict. She recalled messaging several people, including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Fahadh Ahmed.

She said, "I was so upset when that verdict came out. It felt it was very unfair. I messaged all the Muslims in my phone book- from Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman sir. I was like, I want to reach out to all the Muslims I know - as a Hindu, I just want you to know that I'm really sorry, I am really ashamed, and I don't agree with this."

Swara Bhasker reveals she was so upset with the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict that she messaged every Muslim celebrity in her contact list, including Aamir Khan, SRK, and Salman Khan, expressing her disapproval over the ruling.



"As a Hindu I wanted them to know I was sorry and ashamed… pic.twitter.com/P2JsgfC9St — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) September 17, 2026

Social Media Reactions To Swara Bhasker's Comments

Following the actor's comments, several social media users criticised her views on the verdict.

One user wrote, "Just wanted to ask who want to even have this person in their contact, this is like who is she ? What is her credibility?"

Another said, "Iske interviews kon leraha hai bhai.. hogaya iska bhai time. Na koi film na kuch kaam."

A third user wrote, "The only thing she should be ashamed of is using her Hindu identity as a shield to insult the faith she claims to belong to."

Another added, "Her dad is such an accomplished person and here she is the way she is."

One more user said, "It is totally Hindu fault that we have allowed people to brainwash our children like this."

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What Was The 2019 Ayodhya Verdict?

The Ayodhya dispute centred on the site where the Babri Masjid stood before its demolition in 1992. On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously ruled on the long-running title dispute.

The court directed that the disputed land be used for the construction of a Ram temple. It also ordered the government to allot five acres of alternative land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for a mosque.