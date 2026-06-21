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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive | Swanand Kirkire On Billie Eilish Dream Collab And Writing About Gandhi In Munna Bhai’s Style

ABP Exclusive | Swanand Kirkire On Billie Eilish Dream Collab And Writing About Gandhi In Munna Bhai’s Style

On World Music Day, National Award-winning lyricist and actor Swanand Kirkire tells ABP Live he would love to collaborate with Billie Eilish. He also reflects on the enduring legacy.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Every June 21, the world pauses to celebrate music and its power to move and unite people across borders. And few artists embody that spirit quite like Swanand Kirkire. The 56-year-old can make you cry with a couplet, impress you with his effortless acting, and find poetry in the simplest moments. For decades, Swanand Kirkire has lived the true spirit of World Music Day by creating art without boundaries.

In an exclusive conversation with ABP Live, the National Award-winning artist opened up about his dream collaborations, including a surprising global name, the enduring legacy of Lage Raho Munna Bhai, his acting journey, and why he jokingly calls himself the “king of underrated”.

‘Working With Billie Eilish Would Be Interesting’

Swanand Kirkire has never been one to stay confined to a single creative lane, and his wishlist for future collaborations reflects just that. When asked who he’d love to work with, he didn’t hesitate to name global pop icon Billie Eilish. “There are so many people. I would love to work with young musicians. Someone like Billie Eilish would be interesting. Why not?” he told ABP Live.

For now, though, acting holds his full attention. Kirkire confirmed he is currently working on Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film, set to release this November, with several other projects in the pipeline.

ALSO READ | ABP EXCLUSIVE | Sufi Motiwala Refuses To Discuss Fallout With Apoorva Mukhija, Talks About Friendships

On Writing About Gandhi In Munna Bhai’s Style

Even two decades later, Bande Mein Tha Dum… Vande Mataram from Lage Raho Munna Bhai continues to resonate with audiences. But Kirkire admits he never imagined the song would become a patriotic anthem. “No, I did not think that way. I was just happy I could write that song because it was one of the most difficult songs of my career,” he told us.

The challenge, he explains, was threading Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy through Munna Bhai’s irreverent, street-smart world.

"Writing about Mahatma Gandhi in Munna Bhai’s quirky style was a challenge, and the team itself was unsure how audiences would react. “But people loved the film and the song,” he added.

ALSO READ | ABP Exclusive | Trolled For Cannes Outfit, Sufi Motiwala Opens Up: 'Mother’s Words Helped Me Before Red Carpet'

 ‘I Think I Am The King Of Underrated’

Among his three National Awards, Kirkire says the one for acting came as the biggest surprise. He never planned on becoming an actor until the Marathi film Chumbak arrived and changed everything. “Getting that opportunity itself was exciting. Winning a National Award for it was completely unexpected,” he said.

Laughing at the Internet’s favourite label for him, Kirkire added, “These days, everything about me is called underrated. On Instagram and the Internet, people keep saying underrated, underrated. I think I am the king of underrated.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Swanand Kirkire jokingly refer to himself as the 'king of underrated'?

He adopted the label humorously because people on social media consistently describe his work as 'underrated.' He finds it amusing that everything about him is called underrated.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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ABP Exclusive Swanand Kirkire Billie Eilish World Music Day 2026 Lage Raho Munna Bhai Chumbak
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