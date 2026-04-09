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After Deepika Padukone responded to trolls questioning her “silence” over her husband Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2, actor Suzanne Bernert weighed in on her viral comment. Suzanne shared a post suggesting that not publicly appreciating a spouse’s work should not be seen as a “flex”. She also said that she is still waiting for Deepika to praise Ranveer Singh’s film publicly.

‘This Isn’t A Flex,’ Suzanne Slams Deepika

After Deepika Padukone’s response went viral, Suzanne shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticising her. “Dear Deepika, this isn’t a flex!” Suzanne wrote on X.

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She added, “We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don’t understand why you are not doing it.”

Dear Deepika 🙏🏻

This isn't a flex!

We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don't understand why you are not doing it. #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge pic.twitter.com/pmjsNYerp4 — Sᴜᴢᴀɴɴᴇ Bᴇʀɴᴇʀᴛ (@suzannebernert) April 9, 2026

Internet Reacts To Suzanne’s Post

Suzanne’s remarks quickly received reactions, with many users agreeing with her and thanking her for “calling” the actress out.

“Thanks for calling her out. Watching a movie in advance due to access is not the same as publicly supporting your spouse, especially when a large section of the industry was trying to damage his image. He has always supported and appreciated her publicly,” one user wrote.

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Another commented, “Divorce is coming. Two egoistic people can’t live together under one roof.”

A third user wrote, “She is hedging. She has belonged to the other lot for too long to take a position on this film. It’s possible she wasn’t offered a role in the film, so she is annoyed with the director and Ranveer.”

Some comments also referenced the film’s alleged “anti-propaganda” stance, bringing up Deepika’s past gesture of silently standing with JNU students.

However, not everyone agreed with Suzanne’s criticism and defended Deepika.

“There’s a woman behind the success of every man. So do you want her to praise herself in public?” one user wrote.

Another commented, “It’s her personal choice. Why should she post just to make others happy? I’m sure she must have appreciated him in person. Life existed before social media too.”

Deepika Padukone’s Response To Trolls

Deepika came across an Instagram Reel discussing her absence from the celebrations around Dhurandhar 2’s success and choosing not to share any post in appreciation of her husband.

The video claimed that while the film was breaking global records, Deepika had skipped the premiere and chosen to attend a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. It also questioned whether her silence was a statement against the director or simply avoiding online drama.

Responding in the comments, Deepika said she had already watched the film before anyone else and added that the Internet is digging too much into it.

“The latter, my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?” she wrote.