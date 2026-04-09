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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘This Isn’t A Flex,’ Suzanne Calls Out Deepika Over ‘Watched Dhurandhar Before Any Of You Did’ Comment

‘This Isn’t A Flex,’ Suzanne Calls Out Deepika Over ‘Watched Dhurandhar Before Any Of You Did’ Comment

Deepika Padukone responded to an Instagram Reel questioning her silence on Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2. Now, Suzanne has slammed her for not appreciating her husband’s work.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
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After Deepika Padukone responded to trolls questioning her “silence” over her husband Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2, actor Suzanne Bernert weighed in on her viral comment. Suzanne shared a post suggesting that not publicly appreciating a spouse’s work should not be seen as a “flex”. She also said that she is still waiting for Deepika to praise Ranveer Singh’s film publicly. 

‘This Isn’t A Flex,’ Suzanne Slams Deepika 

After Deepika Padukone’s response went viral, Suzanne shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticising her. “Dear Deepika, this isn’t a flex!” Suzanne wrote on X.

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She added, “We are still waiting for you to openly praise your husband. I don’t understand why you are not doing it.”

Internet Reacts To Suzanne’s Post

Suzanne’s remarks quickly received reactions, with many users agreeing with her and thanking her for “calling” the actress out. 

“Thanks for calling her out. Watching a movie in advance due to access is not the same as publicly supporting your spouse, especially when a large section of the industry was trying to damage his image. He has always supported and appreciated her publicly,” one user wrote.

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Another commented, “Divorce is coming. Two egoistic people can’t live together under one roof.”

A third user wrote, “She is hedging. She has belonged to the other lot for too long to take a position on this film. It’s possible she wasn’t offered a role in the film, so she is annoyed with the director and Ranveer.”

Some comments also referenced the film’s alleged “anti-propaganda” stance, bringing up Deepika’s past gesture of silently standing with JNU students.

However, not everyone agreed with Suzanne’s criticism and defended Deepika.

“There’s a woman behind the success of every man. So do you want her to praise herself in public?” one user wrote.

Another commented, “It’s her personal choice. Why should she post just to make others happy? I’m sure she must have appreciated him in person. Life existed before social media too.”

Deepika Padukone’s Response To Trolls

Deepika came across an Instagram Reel discussing her absence from the celebrations around Dhurandhar 2’s success and choosing not to share any post in appreciation of her husband. 

The video claimed that while the film was breaking global records, Deepika had skipped the premiere and chosen to attend a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. It also questioned whether her silence was a statement against the director or simply avoiding online drama.

Responding in the comments, Deepika said she had already watched the film before anyone else and added that the Internet is digging too much into it. 

“The latter, my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on?” she wrote.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the debate between Suzanne Bernert and Deepika Padukone?

Suzanne Bernert commented on Deepika Padukone's perceived 'silence' regarding her husband Ranveer Singh's film, Dhurandhar 2. Bernert felt Deepika should publicly praise her husband's work.

How did Deepika Padukone respond to the criticism about not supporting her husband's film?

Deepika stated that she had already watched the film before anyone else. She also suggested that people were overanalyzing her actions and that the internet was digging too much into it.

What was Suzanne Bernert's main point regarding Deepika's public support?

Suzanne Bernert suggested that not publicly appreciating a spouse's work should not be interpreted as a 'flex' or a deliberate statement. She expressed confusion as to why Deepika wasn't openly praising Ranveer's film.

Did everyone agree with Suzanne Bernert's criticism of Deepika Padukone?

No, not everyone agreed. Some users defended Deepika, stating it was her personal choice and that she likely appreciated her husband privately, regardless of social media posts.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Suzanne Bernert Dhurandhar 2
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